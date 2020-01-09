Loading...

It is hard to imagine Chicago P.D. without Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), but we were confronted with the possibility of that devastating scenario after he was shot in a fall-abduction kidnapping. Exactly at the point where that episode ended, the mid-season premiere of Wednesday delivered a moving, emotional hour in which Jay’s life was in balance, while the rest of the intelligence service was working on tracing stolen military assault reams threatening Chicago citizens .

Voight (Jason Beghe) took no risk and kicked off the episode by ordering a full police escort for Jay, who took a bullet in his stomach and lost quite some blood. If seeing Jay on that stretcher triggered an emotional spiral, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) closed his mouth as he informed information about his brother’s status, as if he were hit by a dozen trailers. This episode should have come with a warning to have a box of Kleenex and a brown paper bag to hand.

Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) sustained Halstead’s injury particularly hard and remained in the hospital while the rest of the crew received high priority from the high priority assigned to them by Superintendent Crawford (Paul Adelstein). Halstead may have fought for his life, but intelligence still had a job to do. Yet his presence was felt during the episode and in every member of the crew.

At one of the most heartbreaking moments of the hour, Upton almost broke out while trusting Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) about how difficult this experience was for her. Rojas, resident Upstead shipper, aptly pointed out that Upton probably feels that way because she loves him.

“Of course I love him. He’s my partner, “Upton said. Sister, we all know that there is more to it than that.

Good news: Halstead finally moved on – take a huge sigh of relief here and is expected to fully recover. Jay might have been on the rise, but Upstead shippers were painfully frustrated. While packing things in the hospital, Upton revealed that seeing what happened to Halstead made her realize she wanted to tell him something. Before she could come to that very important information, a phone call from the son of the woman who shot him interrupted their conversation. Rude.

Elsewhere, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) also experienced an enormous fear when a suspect opened fire with a semi-automatic during a raid. For a moment, Ruzek did not know if Burgess was hit and hurried to check her through the large bullet holes in the wall. Burgess escaped unharmed but was visibly shaken. To be honest, she has a lot on her mind after she has decided to keep the baby.

Things were tense for Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), who discovered that his brother Jordan (Kylen Davis) was not only returning to the city, but had also been involved with a woman suspected of selling those stolen military weapons. Jordan’s predicament took a turn when said friend killed the Intelligence suspect and he was caught on camera with the gun used in the crime. The woman’s confession helped clear his name, but at the end of the hour, Jordan was nowhere to be found. The episode packed with Atwater repeatedly calls his younger brother useless.

Something about this is wrong.

Chicago P.D. broadcast on Wednesday at 10 / 9c on NBC.

