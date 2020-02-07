TV Guide – When will the supernatural return? – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Supernatural did something unfair. After that astonishing revelation in which Jack made his surprisingly grotesque return, the long-running CW series took another gap. But do not worry; you don’t have to wait too long to find out how Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Cas (Misha Collins) and the rest of Team Free Will are faring in their tough battle against the creator of the universe. Supernatural returns with new episodes on Monday, March 16 at 8 / 7c on The CW.

In the final episodes, the Winchesters will continue the good fight against Chuck (Rob Benedict), which has not gone well so far. They have suffered many setbacks, such as losing the only weapon that can stop him and have their heroism taken away, so that in addition to fighting monsters week in and week, they also faced daily problems such as a flat tire and traps. The odds are still stacked against the Winchesters, but thanks to a little help from an unlikely source, their luck is about to change.

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins break down Jack’s Return

See how it all ends when Supernatural returns with new episodes Monday March 16 at 8 / 7c on The CW.

