Russell Peters jokes that when he is back in Mumbai, he can just be himself instead of doing the things he needs to do to keep up with white people. Enjoy this and other cultural jokes and jokes in the comic Russell Peters special: deported when it premiered on January 17 on Amazon Prime.

The Peters show is just one of a number of stand-up specials coming to Amazon this month. The list also includes Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning, which is currently being streamed, and Rob Delaney: Jackie. The latter will also premiere on January 17. In case you are curious, Glazer humorously talks about how different she is from her character of Broad City and the transparency of homophobia; Delaney makes the crowd laugh with paternity and food jokes.

Also premiered this month is the real crime documentary Ted Bundy: Falling For a Killer and the Swedish and American folk movie 2019 by Midsommar.

View the full list below of what’s coming or already came to Amazon Prime in January:

Available for streaming on Prime Video

Wednesday January 1st

Amores Perros (2000)

Arbitration (2012)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Danny Collins (2015)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Golden Gate (1993)

Gone (2012)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pi (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Shy people (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Swimming with sharks (1995)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Good Guy (2010)

The Goonies (1985)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

Friday January 3

Bug Diaries (Season 1B – Amazon Original)

James May: Our Man In Japan (Season 1, Amazon Original)

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (especially for Amazon Original)

Sunday January 5

10 minutes disappeared (2019)

Monday, January 6

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Wednesday, January 8

American Dreamer (2019)

Midnight Sun (2018)

Thursday, January 9

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

Friday January 10

Midsommar (2019)

The Wedding Year (2019)

Friday January 17

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Troop Zero (original Amazon movie from 2019)

Russell Peters: Deported (Amazon Original special)

Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon Original special)

Sunday January 19th

Miss Sloane (2016)

Thursday, January 23

The Prodigy (2019)

Thursday, January 30

Fighting with my family (2019)

Friday January 31

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer (Season 1, Amazon Original series)

The Forgotten Army (Season 1, Amazon Original series)

Available for purchase on Prime Video

Tuesday, January 21

Black and Blue (2019)

Pain and glory (2019)

Available for streaming on prime video channels with subscriptions

Saturday, January 4

Live events – SportsAFC Playoffs (CBS All Access)

Sunday January 5

Power (Season 6B STARZ)

Thursday, January 16

The American Express (PGA Tour Live)

Saturday, January 18

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019, STARZ)

Sunday January 19th

AFC Championships (CBS All Access)

Monday, January 20

NBA League Pass 7-day free preview window (NBA League Pass)

Thursday, January 23

Farmers Insurance Open (PGA Tour Live)

Picard (CBS All Access)

Sunday January 26

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS All Access)

Thursday, January 30

Waste Management Phoenix Open (PGA Tour Live)

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

