Look, we get it: the Super Bowl is not everyone’s cup of tea. Maybe your team is not playing. Perhaps you have been knocked out by all the recent NFL controversies, or you want to boycott Jennifer Lopez who is being robbed during the award season for her turn in Hustlers and she definitely wants to skip her astonishing halftime show because it would be too painful. But here’s something that the secret agents at the top of the Super Bowl system don’t want you to know: there are other things on TV besides the big game on Super Bowl Sunday. (Shhh! Hold it down, they will hear you!)

Unlike what you were told from birth, there are other things on TV during the football version of the Oscars, and if you find the courage to break free from conditioning, you can watch those things. Here are some of the best things that there will be. You can even have wings and dip while you look!

Puppy Bowl XVI

Who needs those muscular, grumpy athletes when you can watch cute puppies?! This year’s confrontation includes this sweet Australian cattle dog on Team Fluff and this bulldog bruiser on Team Ruff. Best of all, all these rescue animals are available for adoption if you act fast enough. It starts at 5 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

60 minutes

The long-running (since 1968!) Nieuwsmagazine program only arrives at 7 p.m. This Sunday, pieces include a look at frontotemporal dementia. And if Sunday’s episode does not suit you, you can always view many more episodes in the CBS All Access archive.

Miss Americana

Netflix’s documentary about Taylor Swift fell on Friday, January 31 and this special promise to show the ever-evolving artist as she settles in femininity and her power. It debuted on Sundance and received good reviews; it’s about sharing her early childhood, and then about defining moments like her feud with Kanye West, her decision to sue the radio DJ who allegedly touched her and her decision to become a Democrat in Tennessee publicly subscribe – a choice that her advisers and parents warned her against. You go Tay-Tay. Of course there is much more to watch on Netflix.

Doctor who

After his recent, surprising and groundbreaking turn, Doctor Who has to unpack much more now that mysteries around a possible alternative timeline or the rewritten past have to be explained. It starts at 5 p.m. on BBC. It is, of course, an hour long, so that will not help you through the entire ordeal, but you can then linger for the British equivalent of the Oscars, the BAFTAs, and see if the 1917 Joker wins, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Parasite.

If you change your mind, Super Bowl LIV starts live on Fox 2 on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 / 5:30.

