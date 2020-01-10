Loading...

Welcome to the 2020 gang, we are officially in the hell of an election year. The only consolation of news in the next 11 months will be bingable TV shows, so let’s go into some premieres that are delightful enough to prevent you from checking your phone for at least half an hour.

These recommendations, offered by TV Guide, are there to help you through your weekend rain and if you are looking for more suggestions, go to Watch This Now from TV Guide! page with carefully selected recommendations for the best shows that you can watch immediately.

1. Medical police

Erinn Hayes, medical police “data-image-credit =” Netflix “data-image-alt-text =” Erinn Hayes, medical police “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” ” data-image-title = “‹ Erinn Hayes, medical police “data-image-filename =” 200108-medical-police.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/08 “data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

From the creative team behind culthit Children’s Hospital comes a spin-off of absurd proportions called Medical Police. Erinn Hayes returns as Dr. Lola Spratt flying to Brazil when a deadly virus outbreak at the local university requires her expertise. Her ex, Dr. Owen Maestro (Rob Huebel) gives her a lift, and the mystery they encounter puts them at the start of a world travel adventure. Medical Police is a playful parody of the thriller and police genres and is a must for fans of Wet Hot American Summer-style comedy.

2. Giri / Haji

Will Sharpe, Giri / Haji “data-image-credit =” Netflix “data-image-alt-text =” ‹Will Sharpe, Giri / Haji” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Will Sharpe, Giri / Haji “data-image-filename =” 200108-girihaji.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/08 “data-image- crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not- crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Giri / Haji, which translates to Duty / Shame, is BBC’s newest international thriller (distributed in America via Netflix). Giri / Haji focuses on two brothers on either side of the law and weaves a complicated story that examines the ripple effects of the deception of one man. The series, which extends from London to Tokyo, is much more than a bready image of modern Yakuza, it is a genre-defying masterpiece in terms of tone (the British characters serve as much needed comic relief in this Japanese story) and medium. The series cuts into different film styles and also delves into stunning animation scenes that look like watercolors that come to life. Giri / Haji is a show that is well worth reading.

3. The outsider

Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider “data-image-credit =” Bob Mahoney / HBO “data-image-alt-text =” ‹Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider “data-image-filename =” 200108-the-outsider.jpg “data-image-date-created = “2020/01/08” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

At first glance, The Outsider sounds like another horrific crime drama: the murder of an 11-year-old boy leads to the arrest of a Little League coach (Jason Bateman), only for evidence to separate him 60 miles apart in two different locations set the time of the murder. But The Outsider has been adapted from a Stephen King novel, so what follows when a Ben Mendelsohn detective starts investigating is less a whodunit and more a metaphysical meditation about where we go if all logic fails.

If you are still looking for something to watch, don’t forget to Watch This Now Watch! feature. It is full of carefully chosen recommendations, from the high-profile shows to the gems that you can’t miss.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com Cynthia ErivoBen MendelsohnJason BatemanGiri / HajiMedical policeErinn HayesRob Heubel