TV Guide – What to stream on the weekend of February 7 – Entertainment – Austin 360

1. Locke & Key (Netflix)

The adaptation of Netflix from one of the most iconic indie comics of all time, Locke & Key, is worth the effort. The show is not only a perfect starting point for those unfamiliar with the comics, but also one of the rare Netflix adaptations that do not sag. A tightly defined 10 episodes follow the Locke family after the murder of Rendell Locke (Bill Heck) by a high school shooting. The family moves back to their ancestral home, where Rendell’s wife Nina (Darby Stanchfield) and their children have never been. However, when they move in, the children begin to discover strange magical features for the house – from a mysterious echo in a well to a set of magic keys with which they can defy the laws of nature. Half Haunting or Hill House, half Riverdale, the creepy mysteries of Key House – and the dark history of the Locke family – come to life in the most intriguing way.

2. Horse Girl (Netflix)

Horse Girl is unfortunately not really about horse girls. That’s great, because the Sundance hit offers a fascinating story about paranoia with the best performances by Alison Brie. Brie plays the role of Sarah, an uncomfortably clumsy and shy employee of an art and craft store, which may make you think that this is just another two-indie film, but soon after the world is established, Horse Girl goes to another dimension . When Sarah’s memories and dreams begin to shift in strange ways, she becomes convinced that she is being abducted by aliens and used as a test subject. The film is not really a paranormal thriller, it is more an intensive study of a woman’s mental health and how people support her (whether or not). A film that lets you guess until the end, Horse Girl is a must-watch this weekend.

3. Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV +)

From the makers of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia comes a new kind of messy comedy. Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is a wonderful combination of gaming and the industry that creates it. Centered on Ian Grimes (pronounced as one and played by Rob McElhenney), the CEO of the company that has made a hugely popular game, the series follows him and his attacked employees on the eve of a release of an expansion pack. Half The Office, half Silicon Valley, Mythic Quest is an incredible removal of toxic masculinity, crunch culture and divine creators, but from a team of people who really love gaming. It is the comedy gamers who have waited their entire lives.

