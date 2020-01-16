TV Guide

Thursday

January 16, 2020 at 7:59 AM

Hulu gives and Hulu takes away. In addition to announcing the list of new titles coming to the streaming service in February 2020, Hulu has announced that several films will disappear from the vast library by the end of the month. So if you were hoping to visit Cameron Crowe’s 2000 heart-swelling musician drama Almost Famous, or finally see the timely and moving immigration drama A Better Life, this is the moment.

View the full list of what Hulu is leaving in February 2020 below, and discover what’s new on Hulu next month.

February 29

A Better Life (2011)

A Stork’s Journey (2017)

Airheads (1994)

Almost famous (2000)

Blast from the Past (1999)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dennis the Menace Strikes Again (1998)

Exposed (2016)

Not starting (2006)

Hamlet (1990)

Harry Brown (2009)

Heartbreakers (2001)

In Secret (2014)

Just Married (2003)

Knowing (2009)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Nobody’s Fool (1995)

Ouija House (2018)

Ouija Séance: The Final Game (2018)

Road House (1989)

Secretary (2002)

Setup (2011)

Sorority Row (2009)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Wall Street (1987)

View the full list of what is coming to Hulu in February 2020.

