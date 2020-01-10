Loading...

Sir Patrick Stewart is once again adapting as beloved cerebral leader Jean-Luc Picard in the upcoming spin-off series Star Trek: Picard, premiered Thursday, January 23 on CBS All Access. The upcoming series will include an altered Picard – someone who has withdrawn from Starfleet to lead his family’s French vineyard, the Chateau Picard, after leading a huge rescue mission that ended in disaster. Two decades after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the series will explore the psychological state of Picard after that groundbreaking event.

This new Picard seems a bit melancholic compared to the more optimistic captain of Star Trek: TNG, who was determined by his curious mind and healthy heart. In the series finale of that show he found himself in a unique position to appear in three different timelines, spread over the past, present and future thanks to a temporary deviation that fell away in the fabric of time and space. The dramatic two-part envelope with Picard, which is taken back to the beginning of his adventures on the Enterprise-E after solving the anomaly, but not without consequences: he kept the memories of those alternative timelines.

Everything we know about Star Trek: Picard

However, Picard did not suffer much from this in the movie Star Trek: Nemesis 2002, which was the last time we saw it on the screen. The film showed Picard opposite his clone, Shinzon (Tom Hardy), who tried to overthrow the Romulan government after the Romulans had pushed back their plan to replace him with Picard. Shinzon was finally defeated in a big space battle that culminated in Data (Brent Spiner) who sacrificed himself to save the Enterprise crew. It was a heavy loss for Picard, but probably not the reason for his lifestyle revision in Star Trek: Picard. After all, B-4 hummed the lyrics of the classic song “Blue Skies” – that Data sang at Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna’s (Marina Sirtis) wedding – left Picard grateful that the legacy of his friend would live on in the prototype android.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman revealed that the “dissolution of the Romulan Empire” will play a role in the series, and all signs point to the demise of Romulus, which was portrayed in Star Trek with Chris Pine in 2009, as the catalyst for Picard’s change of scenery in this emerging iteration.

The catastrophe was further explored in Star Trek: Countdown, the four-part comic series that takes place eight years after Nemesis and serves as a prequel to the 2009 film, which also produced Kurtzman. It follows the efforts of Nero (Eric Bana) to prevent his home planet Romulus from being flooded by a supernova. At this time, Data had been revived in the body of B-4 and now served as the captain of the Enterprise, while Picard acted as the Federation ambassador to Vulcan. Nero and Spock’s efforts to prevent the destruction of Romulus eventually failed, and Spock’s use of red matter to shrink the supernova led him to be transported to the past – leading to events in the blockbuster.

A teaser for the series confirmed that Picard was ranked as an admiral during the mysterious event that caused him to retire, which is contrary to Countdown’s representation of him as an ambassador and ignores that specific bond. However, that does not rule out the destruction of Romulus as an important event in the later years of Picard.

However, it seems that another event could also have influenced the Picard that we will see in the coming spin-off. The Star Trek: Children of Mars Short Trek, currently being streamed on CBS All Access and serves as a prequel for Star Trek: Picard, detailed a horrific attack by rogue “synths” on Mars with more than 3,000 suspected deaths. Picard was seen as being ‘devastating’ in a short news item. Such a disastrous event would have a negative effect on everyone, including an experienced Starfleet official such as Picard and possibly also played a role in his eventual departure from the organization.

We know very little about the plot of this series so far, but it is clear that this show will explore unknown territory with the iconic figure.

Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, January 23 on CBS All Access.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)

