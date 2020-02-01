TV Guide – We are giving away a 75-inch 4K TV and more! – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Saturday

1 February 2020 at 12:00

Ready to watch all your favorite shows – and this year’s Oscars ceremony – on a brand new new TV? You are lucky! TV Guide works with CNET to give away a super cool 75-inch TCL 6 series. This 4K bad boy, packed with quantum dots that give it an impressive color, won the CNET editor’s choice in October for its excellent overall image quality, brightness, rich contrast and other features.

And that is not even the only price! The grand prize winner gets this beauty from a machine plus a $ 100 gift voucher for Fandango. In addition, nine first prize winners will each receive a $ 100 gift voucher for Fandango.

To sign up for the giveaway, you must legally live in the US, read our official rules, accept our terms and conditions and complete the form below. And, good news, you can increase your chances of winning by completing additional actions, such as following us on social media and more.

Once you are in the race, check your email on February 11 – including your unwanted email and spam folders – because we will notify the winners via email. Go to the TV guide on Twitter or Instagram to let us know what you will see on your new screen – and to see what other programs you should watch. Go to CNET to enter!