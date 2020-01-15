This weekend The Notorious is finally going back to the Octagon. Conor McGregor returns to the ring for the first time in more than a year to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in UFC 246: McGregor vs.. Cowboy on Saturday January 18 in a fight that will surely attract millions of eyes.

Conor McGregor’s last MMA fight was in October 2018, when he lost a tense match with Khabib Nurmagedemov, a face-off that became the most purchased Pay-View event in sports history with 2.4 million pony buyers were watching. Despite that loss and McGregor’s history in boxing, the Irish MMA star is still a big draw for the Ultimate Fighting Championship world.

McGregor recently spoke with ESPN about his decision to hire fan-favorite Cowboy on Saturday’s welterweight card, saying, “For me, right now, it’s about the love of the sport, the love of the competition. I have been inactive for the last few years, and I want to become more active, I am in my prime, 31 years old … I have held two world titles at the same time in the past, and I want to return to what has brought me there: consistency, hard works and consecutive belts. “McGregor is a former UFC champion in both featherweight and lightweight divisions.

How to watch: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy takes place on Saturday, December 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The early preliminaries start on Saturday January 18 at 6:15 PM. ET, followed by the preliminaries at 8 p.m. ET., And the main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The public can tune live via ESPN +.

What to know: The main combat night card also includes the women’s bantamweight competition between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, a heavyweight competition between Aleksei Oleinik and Maurice Greene, a women’s straw competition between Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso, and a lightweight competition between Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN + on Saturday 18 January.

