TV Guide – Watching the 2020 Puppy Bowl – Entertainment – Austin 360

The Big Game is finally here, and no, we are not talking about the Super Bowl. The best boys and girls you could ever meet are in Puppy Bowl XVI on Sunday afternoons, and it is certainly a busy time. No, we are not sorry for that terrible pun.

How can you fill your heart with all the cute puppy content? Don’t be afraid, the TV guide is there to make sure you know everything you need to watch the Puppy Bowl, online or on TV.

When to watch

Team Fluff will face Team Ruff on Sunday, February 2 at 3:00 PM. ET / 12 pm PT on Animal Planet.

How to stream

If you are not near a physical TV connected to the cable, there are still ways to watch the Puppy Bowl.

AT&T TV Now: the app is available on mobile devices and on streaming media players such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV and Roku.

YouTube TV: With the premium YouTube series you can also stream Animal Planet on your phone or mobile device, as well as streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Playstation and Xbox.

Hulu + Live TV: the Hulu Live TV option also gives you access to the puppies. With the subscription you can stream the Puppy Bowl via the Hulu app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku or your Nintendo Switch.

Philo: Another service that lets you stream live TV! The Philo app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV or with iOS systems.

The setup

This year watch all dogs playing in the Puppy Bowl. As always, all animals participating in the event are ready for adoption. One hundred percent of the previous puppies (and kittens!) Who have played in the Puppy Bowl have found their home forever and Animal Planet wants to keep that tradition. Adoption information will be available during the show.

