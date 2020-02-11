TV Guide – Watching A-listers get Starstruck about Jerry’s cheer Is the ultimate pick-me-up – Entertainment – Austin 360

To paraphrase Reductress, you can’t be liked by everyone – unless you’re Jerry Harris from Cheer. The breakthrough of the Netflix docuseries and personification of joy, Jerry is one of the few people that we as a society not only agree on, but also love. Even the top stars of Hollywood agree!

Ellen DeGeneres sent Jerry to the Oscars on Sunday where the college cheerleader interviewed all the stars on the red carpet, including Brad Pitt, Regina King, Billie Eilish and Al Pacino. And Jerry was not the only one who got star truck during the once in a lifetime experience. More often than not, the stars were just as overwhelmed to meet Jerry as he was to meet them!

“I don’t know what’s going to beat right now. I feel like I’ve manifested for you,” said Greta Gerwig, who was nominated for the Little Women’s screenplay on Sunday.

While Kathy Bates literally bowed to Jerry and Lin-Manuel Miranda begged him not to spoil if Jerry had ever made it to Daytona, Idina Menzel had the opportunity to experience Jerry’s famous inspirational powers herself. The Broadway legend, who sang Frozen 2’s “Into the Unknown” on the Oscars stage later that evening, asked Jerry to speak to her mat prior to the big performance, which he was happily obliged to do. “You have it! I believe in you! You’re going to kill it!” Jerry declared an excited Menzel.

Ellen should really consider giving Jerry a recurring segment, because this video is everything.

Cheer is available to stream on Netflix.

