The biggest night in movies is just a few weeks away, but on Monday January 13 hopeful people will find out who is fighting for an Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards. Will Netflix dominate the procedure with controversial entries such as Marriage Story and The Irishman, or will Golden Globe winner 1917 run away with gold?

The nominations for the 2020 Oscars are announced at 8:18 pm ET / 5:18 pm PT on Monday January 13 and can be streamed online in the video above. You can also view the nomination announcements on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Twitter, YouTube and Facebook pages of The Academy.

A few potential nominees are ready to make history this year. By far the most interesting category is the best director race: if Greta Gerwig scores a wink for Little Women, she is the first woman to ever have two Oscar nods for Best Director. (Her first was for Lady Bird in 2018.) If her partner Noah Baumbach also scores a director’s cut for Marriage Story, the pair is the first romantically engaged couple to win the award in the same year. If the Academy nominates more than one female director from this year’s talented slate – such as Gerwig, Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) – – it is the first time ever that two or more women have been nominated in the category. Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese wants to become the second most nominated man in the category ever. A wink for The Irishman would bring him to nine total nominations for best director Oscar, only three behind the 12 nominations by William Wyler.

Awkwafina was able to break the ground in the Best actress category for her turn in The Farewell. When she is nominated, she is the first woman of Asian descent who has been nominated for Best Actress since Merle Oberon in 1935. That’s right – it’s been 85 years since a woman of Asian descent was recognized in the category. And Dolemite Is My Name could become the first film in 20 years with a black lead role nominated for Best Makeup and Hair Styling, making hair stylists Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer the first black Americans to be nominated in the category.

Who are you rooting for at the Oscars?

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday 9 February at 8 / 7c on ABC. Nominees are announced on Monday, January 13 at 8:18 pm ET / 5:18 pm PT.

