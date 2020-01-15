TV Guide

Almost everyone who was a teenager around the year 2000 remembers the iconic coming-of-age novel by Jerry Spinelli, Stargirl. If the cover of blue and yellow paper has not won you, then the beautiful story of a young boy who learns to be himself when he befriends an unconventional young girl is certainly. Well, thank all the lucky stars from Stargirl, because Disney + serves a peak dose of nostalgia in the magic trailer for their long-awaited adaptation.

Grace VanderWaal, a 16-year-old budding pop artist (which some of you may remember from America’s Got Talent around 2016), is making her film debut as Stargirl and is accompanied by Graham Verchere, who plays the lead actor Leo Borlock. While Leo is unexpectedly attracted to the most ridiculous – then beloved and again ridiculous – girl in school, he begins to wonder if the opinion of other classmates about him is really that important. After all, if Stargirl can be happy, maybe he can.

As Stargirl asks in the trailer: “Don’t you want the universe to hear you?”

Stargirl is directed by Julia Hart and also stars Karan Brar, Maximiliano Hernandez, Darby Stanchfield and Giancarlo Esposito.

Stargirl will premiere on Disney + on March 13.

