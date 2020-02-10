TV guide – Watch other movies from Snowpiercer, Parasite and Bong Joon Ho – Entertainment – Austin 360

It’s a strange feeling to wake up and not be angry at the Oscars, and it’s all because Parasite, the incredible Bong Joon Ho film about class and capitalism, received the Academy Award for Best Photo (and several other prizes) on Sunday evening took it home. If Parasite was your first introduction to Bong’s oeuvre, we recommend watching some of his other films, starting with his English-language debut, the 2013 Snowpiercer film with Chris Evans and the frequent Bong employee Song Kang-ho.

Snowpiercer (which will soon be broadcasting a TV program on TNT) is available for streaming on Netflix and is based on a French graphic novel. In the film, the earth became uninhabitable after an attempt to stop global warming led to a new ice age, and the last remaining members of humanity now live in a train that spans the world and never stops. Evans (and his beard) stars like Curtis, a lower class passenger who lives in the crowded tail of the train. At the insistence of his father figure, John Hurt’s Gilliam, he and Jamie Bell’s Edgar launch a revolution with the aim of reaching the head of the train, where the rich live in lush comfort.

Everything to know about the parasitic HBO series from Bong Joon Ho

Song, which has now appeared in four of Bong’s films, portrays Namgoong Minsoo, the specialist who designed the train’s security systems and who is helping Curtis in his search for the front of the train. Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Octavia Spencer, Go Ah-sung and Alison Pill also play a lead role in the film, which received rave reviews when he debuted – despite the fact that Harvey Weinstein knocked the film to a limited release when Bong refused make the desired changes.

Once you’re done with Snowpiercer, which is still one of the most profitable films in South Korea, you watch a number of other films that Bong has directed. Below we have included where you can stream a selection.

Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000): Amazon (rent or buy), Vudu (rent or buy), FandangoNow (rent or buy)

– Bong’s directing debut is also available as a bundle with The Host and Mother on Vudu

An academic is driven by the barking dogs in his apartment complex and decides to do something about it in this bizarre black comedy film. (To be honest, you may not want to watch this movie if you really love dogs.)

Memories of Murder (2003): PopcornFlix

Detectives hunt for one of Korea’s notorious serial killers in this crime drama for which Bong received international recognition.

The Host (2006): Amazon (rent or buy), Vudu (rent or buy), FandangoNow (rent or buy), GooglePlay

– Also available as a bundle with Barking Dogs Never Bite and Mother on Vudu

A father tries to save his young daughter after being taken into the monster movie by a creature in the river.

Mother (2009): Amazon (rent or buy), Vudu (rent or buy), FandangoNow (rent or buy)

– Also available as a bundle with Barking Dogs Never Bite and The Host on Vudu

A woman tries to rid her son, who has a learning disability, of what she regards as a false indictment in this film.

Snowpiercer (2013): Netflix, Amazon (rent or buy), Vudu (rent or buy), FandangoNow (rent or buy), GooglePlay (rent or buy)

A man tries to lead a revolution against the rich in this film set in a train that travels the world, but eventually he discovers that things are not quite what they seem.

Okja (2017): Netflix

A young girl is trying to save Okja, her super cat for pets, from a multinational company in this Netflix movie.

Parasite (2019): Amazon Prime Video (rent or buy), Vudu (rent or buy), FandangoNow (rent or buy), MoviesAnywhere (rent or buy) and GooglePlay (rent or buy)

A poor family to infiltrate the well-to-do Park family by posing as competent drivers, housekeepers and tutors in this Academy Award-winning black comedy about greed and class.

