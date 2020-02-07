TV guide – Watch Liam Hemsworth try not to be killed in the trailer for Quibi’s most dangerous game – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Short form, only mobile streaming service Quibi is launched in April, and trailers for its shows are starting to drip out. On Friday, Quibi released a trailer for his upcoming action thriller series Most Dangerous Game, and you know what? It looks cool and we are pretty excited about it!

Most Dangerous Game is a contemporary version of Richard Connell’s famous old short story about a rich man who hunts for a man who entered the public domain this year. It plays Liam Hemsworth as a man with a terminal illness who wants to take care of his wife (Sarah Gadon) and unborn child before he dies. Desperately, he turns to a dark guy (two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz), who connects him to a special performance: he is hunted down for 24 hours by assassins. If he can survive the day, he will receive $ 24.5 million.

Most Dangerous Game is written by Nick Santora of Scorpion and directed by Mad Men’s Phil Abraham, both of whom are executive-producing. Quibi describes it as a “Film in Chapters”, where each chapter is 10 minutes or less.

Quibi previously released trailers for his Kiefer Sutherland-led thriller The Fugitive, comedy series Flipped and drag docus series Night Gowns with Sasha Velor, and they all look pretty fun. This Quibi thing may have something.

Most Dangerous Game will premiere in April. Quibi launches April 6.

