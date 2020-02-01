TV Guide – Watch every 2020 Super Bowl movie trailer – Entertainment – Austin 360

The only thing more exciting than the Super Bowl (and the halftime show) are the commercials and trailers for all your favorite movies and TV shows. The Super Bowl attracts the largest TV audience of any event of the year, so movie studios are ready to show off their upcoming major projects and make you hyped.

Although the price of a 30-second Super Bowl allegedly cost studios north of $ 5 million, Universal and other large studios spent the money to give you the first glimpse of upcoming fanfare such as the action-packed F9: Fast & Furious 9 trailer or the exciting A Quiet Place II clip. Some trailers came in pre-game coverage, and some immediately after the game, but TV Guide has an overview of the best that you should see. View them below.

F9: Fast & Furious 9

It appears that Dom (Vin Diesel) has a brother and “Not All Blood Is Family” in the final chapter in the Fast saga: F9. Get ready to catch your jaw before it hits the floor, because Han (Sung Kang) is BACK and justice will be served. Also a ton of ridiculous stunts with cars. Ridiculous.

A quiet place II

John Krasinski is back to embarrass you with A Quiet Place II. The creatures are in the wild and hunt for everyone in the short clip with Hamilton actor Okieriete Onaodowan. Pro tip: do not view this just before bedtime.

How to view the 2020 Puppy Bowl

Sonic the hedgehog

Parks and recreation alum Ben Schwartz continues his career path of iconic blue characters from the 90s with Sonic the Hedgehog. After some adjustments to the CGI, the trailer comes across the legendary nature of the video game in pre-game coverage to make you hyped for the upcoming movie, which also plays Jim Carrey.

The Spongebob movie: Sponge on the Run

Spongebob goes to the big screen together with his Bikini Bottom friends Patrick, Squidword and others. However, the trailer reveals that it is already dark times for Spongebog because his beloved snail Gary is missing! Will Spongebob and his friends be able to save Gary or will the monosyllabic slow crawler be lost forever?

Mulan

Sorry, did you think Disney would really ignore an audience like the Super Bowl just because the game is on Fox? That’s cute. The mouse house debuted another Mulan trailer with a great focus on the main scenery pieces of the film, war scenes and slow-mo action scenes that will make you so hyped.

Other links from TVGuide.com The road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest Mulan Sonic The Hedgehog A quiet place SpongeBob SquarePants