TV guide – Watch Ava DuVernay and her cherish the day stars Slay a Game of Rom-Com Taboo – Entertainment – Austin 360

We now all know Ava DuVernay as a serious force in Hollywood. With works such as Selma, 13th, and When They See Us in her oeuvre, the director, executive producer and multi-hyphenate power player is known for provocative projects that seem to shake the earth a little bit, making the audience so much enlightened. while they entertain. Well, it turns out she’s also a helluva Taboo player.

TV Guide recently visited the headquarters of the Array of DuVernay, where they, along with Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) and Alano Miller (Underground) were present to discuss the new Cherish the Day series by DuVernay. This is a love story – an anthology series that tells the story of the relationship of a couple in eight episodes. While Gently James (Roquemore) and Evan Fisher (Miller) meet, fall in love and face different challenges (spoiler: they come from different worlds and have totally different perspectives on love), we see them at their best, worst and most vulnerable.

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson, as well as Michael Beach and Anne-Marie Johnson also play the lead. Because this story covers all the things that have to do with you, TV Guide took the opportunity while at DuVernay’s house to see how much she, Roquemore, and Miller knew about love stories – especially rom-coms from the nineties. How did they do it? Well, let’s say they all know their stuff, not least DuVernay, who not only knows all the rom coms, but also teaches us about the rules. We like to see it.

Cherish the day in premiere on Tuesday 11 February at 10 / 9c and returns for its regular time slot on Wednesday 12 February at 8 / 7c.

