(Warning: the following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Vikings, “Death and the Serpent.” Read at your own risk!)

We all knew this was coming. We just didn’t think it would be that fast. In Vikings’ Wednesday episode, “Death and the Serpent,” Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) was killed by one of Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) sons.

After barely surviving the battle with White Hair (Kieran O’Reilly) and his bandits, an injured Lagertha insisted on driving alone to Kattegatt despite Gunnhild’s protests (Ragga Ragnars). Lagertha wanted to return to Kattegatt in the hope that Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) had returned so that she could tell him not only about White Hair’s attack on the settlement but also about the death of his son Hali.

However, when Lagertha arrived in Kattegatt, her fate finally caught up with her. Viewers have already seen how Hvitserk’s (Marco Ils) fears that Ivar (Alex Høgh) is destined to kill him has driven him into a deep drug and alcohol addiction, and it is while under the influence of these substances that a half-crazy Hvitserk began to be visions of Ivar as a human snake hybrid chasing him through the streets of Kattegatt just when Lagertha arrived. Hvitserk went after Ivar and stabbed him, but realized when it was too late that he did not kill Ivar, but Lagertha.

Seeing what he had done, Hvitserk held a dying Lagertha in his arms, explaining that neither of them could escape this fate and that she lived a full life and was not afraid of what came next. But although Lagertha apparently has forgiven Hvitserk for killing her, we doubt that Bjorn will feel the same when he returns to Kattegatt and discovers what his brother has done.

Although Vikings fans have known that Lagertha was destined to be killed by one of Ragnar’s sons since she first heard the seer’s prophecy in season 4, we could never have expected this to happen that way – or so early in the day last season of the show. TV guide talked to Katheryn Winnick about what it was like to say goodbye to Lagertha, her thoughts about how death ended and what it was like to return to the show to direct episode 8.

You clearly knew that Lagertha was destined to die for a while, but how did you react when you finally found out when and how it would happen this season?

Katheryn Winnick: Well, it’s been a long time. It was always part of the conversation, about (how) Lagertha cannot live forever. I think originally (I was) should just stay the first few years and now, really six seasons later, Lagertha is now a grandmother and is still alive. So we had to find a good way to end her storyline, and I couldn’t be happier than the kind of death she had. I asked (maker) Michael Hirst one thing, is to make it something epic and a big event and something that makes it worth dying. And I couldn’t be happier in how it all went.

Why do you think this was the right time to end the Lagertha story?

Winnick: Timing has always been an important part of when a character has to disappear, especially since it’s called Vikings and it’s history, so we’ve lost many protagonists over the years. And in season 6, now that Lagertha is older and retired and she returns to her simple ways of becoming a farmer again where she was most happy, I feel there was not much else to do. I feel like she has been such an iconic character. And I could not have felt more blessed than to have a character for so many years and had the opportunity to be put by the wringer and under different circumstances, but it definitely felt that the timing was right to complete her storyline . And I wanted to direct and it’s much easier to direct if you’re not in it than you have to direct yourself.

We always knew that Lagertha would be killed by a son of Ragnar. What did you think of the revelation that it wasn’t just Hvitserk, but Hvitserk thought he was killing Ivar?

Winnick: I love that twist, simply because it was unexpected. And I think everyone, and when I originally read it, I thought I’d die in the fight with White Hair. And then we discover that she is not and she went back to see her son and it is Hvitserk who actually killed her. It was a very difficult shoot that was also very beautiful. Just to be able to photograph that – that was actually my last day of photography as Lagertha. … It was really an emotional day because we are shooting in the freezing rain and the rain machine and we are on the cold ground and getting soaked and having it so emotional, it was definitely one of the most difficult shooting days I have ever had to play emotionally. And it was great that Hvitserk had the chance to be the one who said goodbye, because I don’t think he meant it maliciously. He did it because of his own demons that really concerned him. And one of the most cherished moments is the song “Lagertha” that was made for her. And I don’t know if you remember, but there was a real song made with the name “Lagertha” (which played in the episode) and when I heard that song, Michael Hirst played it for me before I recorded that scene and I was just in tears. It is one of the most beautiful songs ever and having such a long time to have a soundtrack dedicated to your character is such an honor. What a great way to go.

Lagertha’s last words to Hvitserk were really moving and she seems to protect him from her murder by saying that neither of them could escape this fate. But will Bjorn, Ubbe and the others be just as forgiving towards Hvitserk if they discover what he has done?

Winnick: I’m not sure if they would, just because Lagertha has always been the most moral character, and although she killed their mother, she is certainly a character that other characters look up to. So I know Bjorn will have a hard time coping with his mother’s death and his responsibility as a king. And that is absolutely clear and the episode that I directed (Episode 8), when you really see Bjorn’s demise and what will happen to his character.

Lagertha had just survived this epic, impressive fight with White Hair and was then killed just to return to her family on the streets of Kattegatt. Do you find this more tragic than if she had died in battle?

Winnick: Tragischer? It was definitely an event. I think it’s a heroic way to go for Lagertha. She does not easily perish and she does not die – some other (characters) died of bee stings or in battle without having many storylines. But Lagertha definitely had her last moment and her last breath and left going out at the top. As you heard her say, her last words were that she could not escape her destiny. And she really believes in destiny and the gods. So I couldn’t ask for a better road. And after seeing the funeral (in Episode 7), which I am sure you will see – I finally started to prepare my directorial debut and came to my own funeral. And to see a prosthesis lying on the boat and all those hundreds of actors grieving for Lagertha, it was just so unreal. I felt that I was looking at my own funeral. I actually had to leave. It was too emotionally difficult for me to stay that way. So it was definitely something that I will always remember and cherish.

In recent seasons there has been so much discussion about what Ragnar’s legacy is. What do you think the legacy is from Lagertha?

Winnick: Lagertha is an iconic character for so many young women and girls from all over the world. And I don’t think there is a character like that on TV yet, that’s not only strong but also vulnerable, and a warrior, but also a mother and a shield maiden and now a grandmother. She is one that many people look up to all over the world and I think her legacy really leaves the world a better place. And she is one of the first early members, I think, of the Time’s Up movement and really believes in feminism and equality and standing up for women’s rights. And I hope that her legacy will live on for years.

What was your favorite part to play Lagertha?

Winnick: It is very rare for an actor to have the opportunity to play one character for six seasons and to be thrown in at the deep end in so many different circumstances, and to be emotionally challenged for decades on television as an actor on television. I could not ask for a better role and something. It just makes me hungry to find the next project as moving and meaningful, and a character that speaks to me just as much as Lagertha. I feel so blessed to be able to leave Vikings and leave a legacy of Lagertha, and hopefully people will keep an eye on it for years to come and certainly binge-watch around the world. So I feel absolutely blessed. You don’t get that often. You work for so many years and (try) to get that one role that speaks to you and you can shine (in) and that is as complex as it is. For me, Lagertha is definitely the highlight of my career so far and I am so grateful that I have had that opportunity.

Can you tell us a bit more about how your last days were on the set and what it was like to film your last scenes with some of these co-stars that you have been working with for years?

Winnick: Well, for me, the last scene was so cold, like I said. … We had a medic on the set and he was checking (to see) if we would get in shock because your body would be literally frozen. And we would come in this little hot box to warm up and then go outside again and shoot because it was a very, very intense shoot at a temperature below zero. And it was certainly heavy on the body. So I don’t really know if I said goodbye until I had the chance to go back and direct Episode (8). It was the biggest reward to finally get the chance to get behind the camera and work with my fellow actors. I have read every script, I am probably the only actor who has been there since day one, and the only actor who had the opportunity to direct Vikings. And it was a way for me to really say goodbye to the show – to leave something behind for my fellow actors and to direct an episode I’m really proud of. And it struck me when I got on the plane afterwards, when I actually left Ireland and left a house after seven years. You build a community there and I remember that I got on that plane and I burst into tears. And I think it struck me then, when I left Ireland for good, because who knows when I’ll be back.

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode that you directed?

Winnick: I think they will be blown away by some performances of the actors. I loved working with Alexander and Marco and Jordan, all Ragnar sons. There are also some epic fighting sequences and an important event. From the point of view of an actor and standing behind the camera and working with other actors, it gives me an advantage to have a certain language with them from the point of view of an actor and to know their characters so well. I felt that that was my way to really contribute to the show. And with a support system from the crew members whom I consider to be family after seven years, six seasons and seven years of photographing, and to have their back and support …. I could not have asked for a better platform than my directorial debut.

There have been some great fighting sequences in this show, but I think the fight at the Lagertha farm might be one of my favorite Vikings fights ever. What was it like to film?

Winnick: It was an intense shoot, truthfully. I probably rehearsed that scene with White Hair for weeks. We treated it like a story and added a dialogue to it, important moments that were – if you had no dialogue, how would you create it in the physical and let the audience make a kind of journey with you in such a way a long series? It was an intense shoot, especially since White Hair was so much bigger than me. I definitely had a lot of bruises. We shot that in five different series because we were working on one section to get it right and the next and I really wanted to show the exhaustion and non-beauty of the fight. You know, when you fight, you’re out of breath and you roll to the ground, and it’s not as glorified as some of the other fighting sequences I’ve done in the past. And I really wanted to make it a point to show the rawness and vulnerability of someone who may not be as physically fit as before and faces a different game than ever before. And I think that happened. And also the battle sequences in advance at the farm, Lagertha has definitely been a more strategic leader than its male counterparts, and even the other sons of Ragnar and even Ragnar himself. And I wanted to show the intelligence of someone who did not necessarily have the manpower to defend himself against the men, but who really showed humor about it and I think that was clear.

Vikings may end this season, but a spin-off is coming. Are you open to appearing or directing an episode of Vikings: Valhalla?

Winnick: I buried the sword of Lagertha and took off the armor and I promised myself that I would never put it on again. And I think they asked me a few times to do it in Comic-Con and I just feel ready with the character of Lagertha, in the sense that you don’t see myself putting on another Vikings outfit. But directing, I would of course be open to any reason to go back to Ireland, even though it’s just (to) spend time with my colleagues, it’s always a great thing, and say hello to everyone because they are my family are there.

Vikings will be broadcast on History at 10 / 9c on Wednesday.

