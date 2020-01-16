(Warning: the following contains spoilers for the latest installment of Vikings. Read at your own risk!)

We still suffer from the tragic death of Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) in last week’s Vikings episode, in which Hvitserk (Marco Ils) put her fatally into a drug-induced paranoia that made him believe he was Ivar (Alex Høgh) killed. Although Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) was the star when Vikings first debuted, Lagertha has always been the beating heart of the History Channel and fans have feared saying goodbye to her since the seer first predicted her death in season 4. That’s why we’re grateful that the Wednesday episode of Vikings, “The Ice Maiden,” was largely a tribute to the fallen shield maiden, giving viewers and characters much needed space to mourn.

Upon discovering her body at the start of the episode, Torvi (Georgia Hirst) immediately leaves for the Lagertha settlement to discover if Gunnhild’s (Ragga Ragnars) troubled dreams have come true. Now that Torvi is gone – unfortunately rushing to more grief as soon as she discovers her son Hali’s death on the farm – and Hvitserk’s whereabouts are unknown, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) is left alone to handle Lagertha’s death. While he still mourns the loss of his own mother, Aslaug, who killed Lagertha, Ubbe cries for Lagertha’s death and considers what this proves about the inevitability of fate.

In a conversation with the seer, disguised as a beggar, Ubbe seeks answers to the prophecy about the death of Lagertha and who fulfilled it. “It was Ivar and yet it was not Ivar. Ivar is at the same time guilty and innocent,” the seer explains, warning, “You will know, and then you will want you not to know.”

This tension between the pain of knowledge and the comfort of denial is reflected in Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), who lingers most of the episode on the ship that sails to Kattegat. Without being told, Bjorn is immediately destroyed with grief at the death of his mother. It has been a long time since Bjorn was the young boy who chose to follow his mother instead of staying with his father after they broke up, but his love for Lagertha now remains as pure and strong as it was then. And while Bjorn sails to his kingdom, he is torn between the desire to know the truth about his mother’s fate and the fear of getting these truths confirmed.

Meanwhile, Torvi and Gunnhild return to Kattegat to organize a funeral “greater than anything else in memory of our people.” As part of the procedure, Gunnhild announces that they are looking for a volunteer to sacrifice themselves to accompany Lagertha to Valhalla. Torvi offers herself, but Gunnhild rejects her, considering that she is pregnant. Instead, a shield girl, Gyda, is chosen, a choice that excites the young woman, who has always believed that her fate was tied to Lagertha’s. (She is even named after the daughter of Lagertha and Ragnar.)

When Hvitserk is finally found dead in the forest and brought back to Kattegat, he refuses to say anything, including why he left and whether he knew that Lagertha was dead when he did. So still without knowledge of how Lagertha died, the people of Kattegat continue with the funeral procedure and prepare a large ship with serious goods to sail to Valhalla. Gyda bravely goes to her death, with Kattegat’s Angel of Death stabbing her in the ribs before she silenced her screams with a reassuring kiss.

Lagertha’s body is laid on the ship to rest and the public comes together to mourn the loss of their former queen. Ubbe, Torvi and Gunnhild lead the funeral, leave small gifts at Lagertha and say goodbye to the “mother of Norway.” Ubbe says he hopes her reunion with Ragnar is full of love, Gunnhild thinks about how Lagertha taught her that “women always prevail,” and Torvi asks Lagertha to watch her boys in the next world.

It is at this point that Bjorn arrives. Bjorn sits alone on Kattegat beach and says goodbye to his mother in a cruel monologue, declaring with tears: “I hoped the day would never come when I should say goodbye to you. You were always my strength, my guide. You taught me to go on, no matter what happens, you taught me not to be afraid, and now I see that, like me, the earth itself is not willing to let you go, but the gods call you home They eagerly await your arrival in Valhalla, just like my father, I wish I could be there at your reunion, secretly in the glittering, golden, screened hall of Odin surrounded by all the gods. You were already a legend, the greatest shield girl of all time A hero for thousands of women But for me you will always be my mother, who bores me, who raised me, who has protected and fought for me And I swear I will fight for you now I couldn’t protect you in life, but I can punish your killer afterwards ebb loved you more than anyone else. Goodbye, Lagertha. Farewell. I love you. I will miss you. I’ll avenge you. “

After the ship was set on fire, the archers on the cliff side released a fleet of arrows to crack the ice on which the large ship had been lying, so that others could pull ropes beyond the shallow waters of the water. As the ship begins to sink into the sea outside of Kattegat, Asa runs up the ice and sees her grandmother sink into the depths where the valkyries are waiting on horseback. Lagertha’s body then falls angelically on the seabed, where she comes to rest next to Ragnar. “In my dreams we are always together”, we hear Lagertha say as her stature and Ragnar’s sand crumble and blow away with the currents.

It was a wonderful tribute to the best character from Vikingen and we are grateful that the series devoted almost the entire hour to her funeral. We needed this breath to process the death of Lagertha and prepare for the transition to this new era in Vikings, because Bjorn was right: nothing will be the same after that.

