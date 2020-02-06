TV Guide – Vikings Creator confirms Bjorn’s fate after season 6 Midseason Final – Entertainment – Austin 360

(Warning: the following contains spoilers for the mid-season final of Vikings. Read at your own risk!)

We knew we were going to the Vikings mid-season finale that we would more than likely lose some characters, but that doesn’t mean we were prepared for the complicated final moments of the episode. During the battle between the Vikings and the Russian, Ivar (Alex Høgh) surprised Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) on ​​the battlefield by stabbing him in the chest and apparently letting Bjorn die.

The creator of the show, Michael Hirst, said that we should not count the king of Kattegat. “Well, isn’t he dead? He is very, very badly injured,” Hirst teased TV guide.

“I can’t tell you too much,” Hirst continued, “but what I can tell you is that the (midseason premiere) is an extraordinary episode and a number of things that you thought were true at the end of (midsummer finale) proved not entirely true. “

No matter how vague that statement may be, it is clear that Bjorn is not dead yet, meaning that there is still hope for him to make some sort of miraculous recovery – as unlikely as that can be. Alexander Ludwig also confirmed that fans will see Bjorn “somehow, form or form” when the series returns, but it seems that fans will have to wait and see if Bjorn’s next performance will be his last or not.

But while Vikings fans can be a little quieter knowing that at least Bjorn is alive right now, the effects of this fight will be felt when the drama returns. TV guide spoke to Hirst about what viewers can expect from the last 10 episodes of Vikings, including whether Ivar will regret what happened to Bjorn, whether Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) will reach the Golden Land and whether fans have another original can expect characters to return before the show bends.

In his conversations with Bjorn on the beach, Ivar seems sad that this must be the case. How will we see Ivar deal with his guilt or regret about what happened to Bjorn?

Michael Hirst: I think we’ve seen another Ivar this season. I think Ivar has actually been relieved to some extent by his relationship with the boy, with Igor. We have seen some kind of warmth and he was almost paternal to Igor. And instead of being the narcissist he has always been, he has been able to be emotionally, emotionally generous and empathetic, and I think he brought that to the battlefield. I think he’s a different person. He thinks differently about his own life and about his brothers and what his brothers mean to him. And he always felt that he and Bjorn were in conflict. And they were partly in conflict because the person their father loved the most and the person who inherited Ragnar’s cloak. But I do think you see a more empathetic, a more thoughtful Ivar. It makes a huge difference. It makes those exchanges with Bjorn very charged and very emotional. And I actually liked to write them.

Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) and Ivar have such a complex relationship. At the moment, they seem to be on good terms and perhaps to get along better with each other than we have ever seen them before. But can the latter, especially given Hvitserk’s earlier belief that they had the destiny to kill each other?

Hirst: It’s a very complex relationship. In a way, Hvitserk never really worked out why he jumped in the past when he had to choose between Ubbe and Ivar. He was close to Ubbe and suddenly changed sides and jumped ship and went with Ivar. And he didn’t quite know why he did that, and I guess Ivar didn’t, and to a certain extent I didn’t. But I knew it was the right thing for him to do. So he still works through its meaning and its full meaning, the meaning thereof and why it happened and where it leads will only become clear until the very last episodes of this show, in which it does become, at least for Ivar and Hvitserk, clear why what happened happened. But it is still complex. But again, you know, Ivar is a softer soul – I mean, you have welcomed Ivar Hvitserk with him and in his company back in a very warm and loving way with Russian. So this is again part of the new Ivar, part of the redeemed, emotionally involved Ivar. But I think for the time being the complexity of Hvitserk and the puzzles and challenges will continue. But it was great to map these two characters and to map them in the ebb and flow of their relationship.

Harald (Peter Franzn) and Bjorn were both seriously injured and this was such a huge loss to the Russian, so what can you say about the consequences of this fight and how this will affect the Scandinavian Vikings who are embarking on these final episodes?

Hirst: Well, I think one of the unexpected things about that episode, the last 6A episode, how definitive it seemed to be that this is a wipeout for the Vikings we’ve never really seen. And you know, we’ve seen the power of the Russian. I mean, those extraordinary scenes in Episode 9, when we see the Russian army marching and we realize how formidable and enormous that army is. And so it’s no surprise that the Vikings can’t hold them. And yes, many people, many Vikings are killed. And Harald and Bjorn are certainly extremely serious, seriously injured and are likely to die. But what happens next is saved for (Episode 11).

Ubbe plans to sail west to find the Golden Land, but to do that he must sail with the man who claims the name Athelstan (Ray Stevenson). What is this man hiding and what should we expect from him?

Hirst: Of course, Othere is another, complex person who contradicts himself and may not tell the truth about what he knows about the possible death of Floki and Floki. And so (for) Ubbe, he performs this twin function. One is that he is, hopefully, the guide to the Golden Land, wherever that is. And the other thing is that if there is a mystery about Floki’s death, he will hopefully reveal it. I think the truth is that Othere not only seems to be a very complex character, he is actually a very complex character with an extraordinary background story. And again, we really have to wait for the second part of season 6 to discover how complicated that background story is. And I’m sorry to introduce all these complications and complicated characters, but it’s nice to have them on hand. And the fact that Othere is not who he appears yields many extraordinary results.

Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) and Ivar already have a very tense relationship. So now that this great struggle is behind them, how will their uncomfortable alliance develop?

Hirst: Well you know, this is no secret, but Ivar negotiated with Oleg’s brother, who hopes to overthrow Oleg and, depending on what happens in the fight for Kattegatt, you know that Ivar is going to be king from all over Norway if they manage to beat Bjorn and Harald. But if that does not happen, it raises the possibility that the plan of Ivar with the brother of Oleg can achieve some result. I think the relationship between Oleg and Ivar is again a rich and complicated one, and it has always been that way. The Russian were pagans very shortly before they became Christians, so it’s only been a generation since they were pagans. And when Ivar first appears, he is a famous Viking warrior. He also claims to be a god. And Oleg has thrown it a bit, even though Oleg is so powerful, so cheeky. He is stunned and suffers from Ivar. So there is a game that plays between them. … Oleg has had all the power and opportunity to kill Ivar. But Oleg is worried about Ivar and remains worried in case some of what Ivar claims is true. So it remains a dynamic relationship where Ivar, who appears to be powerless, is in fact not powerless. Ivar is smart and intelligent and can find ways to bypass the most difficult situation, and I think you will discover that.

Ivar is very intelligent and we are used to seeing him very relentlessly. But we have seen that he trusted Katya (Alicia Agneson) a little, even though it is so difficult to decipher her intentions.

Hirst: Ivar thinks Katya is the resurrected soul of his deceased wife and that drives him crazy. It is true that they are played by the same actress. But it tells that when he introduces Katya to Hvitserk and says, “You don’t recognize her” and “It’s Freydis,” Hvitserk doesn’t recognize her as Freydis and says Freydis is dead. So Ivar is being chased by ghosts. He is haunted by the memory of what he did to Freydis, who loved him and treated him terribly. And he cannot think that Katya was somehow sent to punish him. So again, that is a deep, rich and strange relationship. And in my mind, I mean, Katya is not a Freydis. It is an Ivar projection, but it is an understandable projection. But everyone seems to be playing their game in this phase. The games become interconnected and complicated and the truth is that many of these things are only revealed in the last season.

Will the last 10 episodes of the series return to Wessex or the introduction of new worlds?

Hirst: Both. I think the Vikings who survived the Russian attack get the feeling that there are unfinished things in Wessex, so we return to Wessex to handle these unfinished things. Meanwhile, Ubbe finds a road west of Iceland. He goes with Othere as promised. Ubbe and Torvi go with him to the west to find this Golden Land. And this is going to be a huge adventure, a big journey and an extraordinary adventure in which they encounter another unknown country and a monster that lives there. And so the last season has at least two, probably three major storylines that are all related but help us move forward, and at the same time include this in Viking history and folklore. So there is a lot to look forward to. And a lot of danger for all the characters that we love.

As the show comes to an end, fans continue to wonder if we will see recurring characters in the latest episodes.

Hirst: It’s possible.

I personally hope for a final Rollo (Clive Standen) appearance.

Hirst: My lips are sealed. I could not say it. But it is certainly possible that there is a return for one or more of our original characters.

