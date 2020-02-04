TV Guide – View President Donald Trump 2020 State of the Union Address Online and on TV – Entertainment – Austin 360

It is again that time of year when every Facebook friend you have is invested 10 times more in politics than usual. Instead of your regular television plans, President Donald Trump is scheduled to give the annual State of the Union speech this Tuesday, February 4, and given the current political unrest, it is already becoming a doozy.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that a incumbent president is addressing the nation during his trial. President Bill Clinton had to deal with similar circumstances in his 1999 speech, and he did it without ever saying the word “deposition.” So if you are planning to tune in to keep up with politics, or if you just want to see if Trump is addressing the elephant in the room, we have all the information you need:

How to look

President Trump will take the stage and speak for Congress on Tuesday 9 / 8c on every major network. You can check out CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC and CNN.

There are also different streaming options for wire cutters. A lot of YouTube channels will stream the speech live, including the White House channel, the ABC News channel, the NBC News channel and the CBS News channel. Streams will also be available on CNN.com C-SPAN.org and PBS.org, which do not require a cable subscription. Roku users can watch on the Roku channel and subscribers with Hulu Live TV can also find the address on Hulu.

What to expect

The address of the State of the Union takes place in the Chamber of Deputies’ room in the US Capitol building, with members of the Senate and the House along with Supreme Court judges and joint chiefs of staff. The exception is of course the designated survivor, who, in addition to a criminally underrated TV program, actually happens.

In the past, Trump has discussed hot-button issues such as immigration, criminal justice, the opium crisis and health care, but this year many will see if Trump will report the accusation of accusation. The address will also take place immediately after the Iowa caucuses, so there is a possibility that President Trump will refer to one or more of the Democratic candidates who hope to run into him in the general election later this year.

Which shows are bumped

Some of your favorite TV shows experience normal broadcast time. Hearing updates on the current government’s agenda for domestic and foreign policy is important, certainly, but what about This Is Us?!

This is Us and New Amsterdam are both postponed because of the State of the Union, just like the FBI and FBI: Most Wanted by ABC, the mixed-ish and black-ish by ABC and The Resident by Fox. Fortunately for super hero fans, The CW skips SOTU coverage and broadcasts its two popular super hero programs, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, as usual.

Donald Trump, 2019 State of the Union “data-image-credit =” Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Donald Trump, 2019 State of the Union “data-image-credit-url =” ” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Donald Trump, 2019 State of the Union” data-image-filename = “200203-donald-trump-state-of-the-union.jpg” data -image-date-created = “2020/02/03” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

Other links from TVGuide.com Donald Trump