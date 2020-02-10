TV Guide – View Billie Eilish’s Oscars in Memoriam Performance of The Beatles ‘Yesterday’ – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Monday

February 10, 2020 at 5:00 AM

The newly beaten Grammy winner Billie Eilish performed a spooky rendition of The Beatles ‘Yesterday’ for the Oscars In Memoriam segment during the 92nd annual Academy Awards Sunday night.

Kobe Bryant, John Singleton, Kirk Douglas, Doris Day and Peter Mayhew were among the late actors, producers, writers, and other members of Tinseltown whose faces flashed on screen during the performance of Eilish. Striking to the emotional tribute were Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce.

View the full version of In Memoriam in the video above.

