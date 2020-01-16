Ah yes, here we are again in that special time of the year when TV audiences actually like to watch commercials. Super Bowl LIV is just a few weeks away, and although we don’t know which teams will compete at NFL’s premier championship event, the business competition for the buzziest and most memorable advertising campaign of the season is already underway.

Will this year’s advertising list live up to last year’s offer – do you remember the shopaholic dog from Harrison Ford? Good times – or even some of the best Super Bowl ads of all time? Let’s look at what has appeared on the Internet so far before Super Bowl Sunday.

Cheetos: “Where It All Began”

Sorry to have reminded you of this devastating fact, but it has been 30 years since MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” came to immediate radio ubiquity, inspiring legions of 90s kids wearing Hammer pants to do the Hammer dance. Now the rapper is back in the spotlight and stars in Cheetos’ 2020 Super Bowl campaign in an advertisement that implies that they were actually cheese fingers – a common phenomenon associated with eating the crispy treats – that inspired his signature song.

The best (and worst) Super Bowl commercials since 1999

Bud Light Seltzer: “The Message”

The 2019 White Claw shortage was one of the most #firstworld issues to reach the national news feed of the year, but Bud Light is still ready to answer the call for more spell options. This advertisement takes us to Seltzer, Pennsylvania (a real city) to find out why their sparkling drinks are worth trying in 2020. Fun fact: the number of the call center in the advertisement – 1-833-BL-Seltz – is really, and you must be 1.) 21 years of age or older, and 2.) what Easter eggs are looking for in the ad above to participate.

Turbo Tax: “All People Are Tax People”

As the old saying goes, there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes. So TurboTax decided to do a final riff and point out that, as different as everyone’s jobs, interests and activities can be, filling in annual taxes is the true bond that binds. Kind of depressing, right?

Hyundai: “Dialect Coach”

David Ortiz, aka Big Papi, gets a one-to-one lesson in that iconic Boston accent from Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch in this ad. And although we have no idea how this helps the brand sell cars, it’s still nice to see him flub that dialect, even after spending so many years for the Red Sox. Ortiz is one of the many celebrities who will be part of this campaign, which is ultimately meant to plug the 2020 Sonata, since Chris Evans and John Krasinski have also been eavesdropped to appear in future places.

Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast on Sunday 2 February on Fox.

Other links from TVGuide.com The best commercials from Super Bowl