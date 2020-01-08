Loading...

(Note: this message discusses suicide. If you think you could hurt yourself, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).)

Silvio Horta, creator of ABC’s hit series Ugly Betty, died on Tuesday due to apparent suicide, Variety reports. Horta, a Miami-born writer, was found in a Miami motel room and succumbed to Variety sources for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 45.

Horta served as showrunner and lead writer for Ugly Betty, an American adaptation of a Colombian telenovela starring America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams and ran four seasons at ABC from 2006 to 2010. It won two Golden Globes – one for the best comedy series and a best actress trophy for Ferrera. Horta was born in Miami and attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts before coming to Los Angeles in 1996. He wrote a screenplay for the Urban Legend film starring Jared Leto and $ 60 million gross worldwide. He also wrote for the show The Chronicle and Jake 2.0 before Ugly Betty became an ABC hit.

