TV guide – TV celebrates Miles Davis, Rosa Parks, Guion Bluford and more this black history month – Entertainment – Austin 360

There is the Miles Davis that you think you know and then there is the raw and wounded version that is being investigated in the fascinating and heartbreaking documentary Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool. Two hours of pure sensory and satisfactory construction, the film is broadcast as part of PBS ‘American Masters series and contains never-before-seen photos and images of late trumpet virtuoso and interviews with giants from the music industry Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Clive Davis, Herbie Hancock , saxophonist Wayne Shorter, bass guitarist Marcus Miller and bassist Ron Carter.

Filmmaker Stanley Nelson also reaches Davis’ childhood friends, his now deceased ex-wife and dancer Frances Taylor Davis and his youngest son, Erin Davis, in the six-decade career of jazz legend and the highs and lows in his professional and personal life. his death in 1991 at the age of 65. This includes growing up the middle class as the son of a dentist in East St. Louis, his time in Julliard, ascension to greatness, struggling with drug abuse, three failed marriages and more.

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool premieres Tuesday 25 February at 9 / 8c on PBS and is one of a number of valuable programs, specials and films that are broadcast in honor of Black History Month. Here there are a dozen:

February 1

B. Monet, Raven-Symon and Quinn Wilson “data-image-credit =” “data-image-alt-text =” black-girls-direct.jpg “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image- target-url = “” data-image-title = “Black Girls Direct” data-image-filename = “black-girls-direct.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/02” data-image -crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not -crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Black Girls Direct, The Disney Channel – Actress and singer Raven-Symon is not easily put off. But when Symon started directing, she had to learn quickly and embrace all the things she didn’t know. The star of Raven’s Home talks about the challenges and rewards alongside Quinn Wilson (director / creative director for Lizzo) on Black Girls Direct from Disney Channel, a new interstitial commemoration of Black History Month that premiered on February 1 and throughout the month continues. Filmmaker B. Monet directed the two-minute segment. In it, Symon and Wilson discuss women’s empowerment and their experience as young, black female makers and directors in an entertainment industry dominated by white men.

February 5

Unsung, TV One – Unsung is both an award-winning series and a favorite of viewers and will commemorate Black History Month through music with Wednesday, February 5 episodes on James James on 8 / 7c, David Ruffin on 9 / 8c and Tammi Terrell at 10 / 9c on TV One.

February 6

Men of Honor, HBO Signature – Carl Brashear (Cuba Gooding Jr.) joined the US Navy in 1948 and, despite racial obstacles, became the first black diver of the Navy in this 2000 film based on a true story. Robert De Niro plays as Billy Sunday, Carl’s commander and instructor who initially discriminates against him, but later becomes his greatest ally. Men of Honor will be broadcast on Thursday, February 6 at 11 a.m. ET on HBO signature.

February 8th

White Water, TV One – Larenz Tate and Sharon Leal play in this 2015 TV-made film about segregation and the relentless determination of a little black boy to drink out of the fountain with white water and make his world equal. White Water will be broadcast on Saturday, February 8 at 10 a.m. ET on TV One.

The Best of Enemies, Showtime 2 – This 2019 film follows the unlikely relationship between civil rights activist Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson) and the local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell) while reluctantly working together to desegregate schools in Durham, North Carolina in 1971. Based on a true story, The Best of Enemies will be broadcast on Saturday, February 8 at 8 / 7c on Showtime 2 and again Monday, February 10 at 5: 15/4: 15c on Showtime 2.

Feb. 10

Bounce celebrates Black History, Bounce – Queen Latifah, Common and Harry Belafonte rarely share stories of strength and courage in Black America. The list contains stories from the Underground Railroad, the Green Book, Mrs. C.J. Dr. Walker, Martin Luther King, Jr., surgeon and scientist Charles Drew, slavery revolter Joseph Cinque, renowned author James Baldwin and photographer Gordon Parks. Bounce celebrates Black History on Monday, February 10 at 8 / 7c and every Monday in February on Bounce.

February 11

Finding Your Roots, PBS – In this special episode of Finding Your Roots, host Henry Louis Gates Jr. investigates. how the Slave Trade influenced the lives and family trees of actress S. Epatha Merkerson; filmmaker Ava DuVernay; and musician Questlove. It will be broadcast on Tuesday 11 February at 8 / 7c on PBS. Check your local listings.

12th of February

Unsung, TV One – This award-winning favorite will continue to celebrate Black History Month through music on Wednesday 12 February with profiles on beloved 1970 bands The Dramatics on 8 / 7c, Blue Magic on 9 / 8c and Switch on 10 / 9c on TV One.

15 February

The Watsons Go to Birmingham, TV One – Anika Noni Rose, Skai Jackson and David Alan Grier star in this 2013 film about a close-knit African American family living in Flint, Michigan and sending his eldest son to his wise and wonderful grandmother in Alabama after he starts getting into trouble. He also just arrived during the civil rights movement of 1963. The Watsons Go To Birmingham will be broadcast on Saturday, February 15 at 10 a.m. ET on TV One.

February 18

We Are the Dream, HBO – In the months prior to the 40th annual MLK Oratorical Festival, hundreds of Oakland Unified School District students have K-12 grades improved their oratory skills to become Martin Luther King Jr. to honor and take their rightful places as the best speakers in Northern California. Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali executive produced this inspiring documentary directed by Emmy winner Amy Schatz. We Are the Dream premieres on Tuesday February 18 at 7 / 6c at HBO and again in February.

February 19

Unsung, TV One – The award-winning series closes its celebration of Black History Month through music on Wednesday, February 19 with profiles about the beloved 80s singer Mtume at 9/8c, the band DeBarge at 9/8c, and The Boys at 10 / 9c on TV One.

February 22

Behind the Movement, TV One – This 2018 film on small screen takes a close look at Rosa Parks (Meta Golding) and how her refusal to give up her seat on the bus launched the historic Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 and a necessary shift in the civil rights movement. It will be broadcast on Saturday, February 22 at 10 / 9c on TV One.

NAACP Image Awards, BET – Now, in its 51st incarnation, the premier award show for people with color will honor the best in films, television, music and literature. The most notable category is the list of nominees for Outstanding Motion Picture Dolemite Is My Name; Harriet; Simply grace; Queen & Slim; and we. The NAACP Image Awards will be broadcast on Saturday, February 22 at 8 / 7c on BET.

February 24

Black In Space: Breaking the Color Barrier, Smithsonian Channel – Triple award-winning film maker Laurens Grant from Emmy and Peabody explores the 20th-century Cold War Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union to go to space first, with the first black astronaut. Black in Space scrutinizes the turning point when America’s problems with racism became a critical obligation. The film also reveals the personal stories of various African-American Space Race pioneers, including Edward Dwight, a US Air Force pilot and early NASA contender, Guion Bluford, the first black American in space, and Ronald McNair, who is tragic died in the Challenger disaster. Black In Space: Breaking the Color Barrier premieres Monday February 24 at 8 / 7c on the Smithsonian Channel with an encore Thursday February 27 at 10 AM ET.

Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier “data-image-credit =” “data-image-alt-text =” black-in-space.jpg “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target- url = “” data-image-title = “black in space” data-image-filename = “black-in-space.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/01” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2377” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com American Masters Honor people The best of enemies Finding your roots UnSungMiles Davis