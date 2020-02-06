TV Guide – Turn off autoplay while browsing Netflix – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

If you’ve recently browsed through Netflix, you know that Netflix likes to shout at you when you browse the menu and start a show for a second. A few years ago, the streamer implemented an autoplay feature that automatically plays the trailer for a show that you intentionally, accidentally, or just on your way to watch something else, and frankly, it’s annoying.

Netflix has finally heard the protests and announced that the autoplay feature can now be turned off. Relief. We can now browse the Netflix user interface, which is still the best in the industry, in relative peace.

If that appeals to you – and we bet it does – here’s how to do it. To disable the feature, log in to Netflix via a web browser (not your phone, no smart TV app) and click the “manage profiles” button when selecting a profile. Select the profile on which you want to disable the feature and clear the check box from “Automatically play previews while browsing on all devices”. It may take a few minutes before it takes effect.

Some people find this feature useful. Others not so much.

We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now determine whether they see autoplay previews on Netflix or not. This is how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab

– Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

You may also notice that there is still a box to uncheck. Netflix has also enabled the option to disable the feature that automatically plays the next episode while a TV season is playing. Clear the check box to disable it. Now you don’t have to be stuck with watching five hours of TV! Personally, I like the cheap sensation of clicking on a button to commit myself to another episode because it gives me a sense of power.

