TV Guide – Toy Story 4 is now being streamed on Disney Plus – Entertainment – Austin 360

You have a friend in us, because we let you know some good news: Toy Story 4 is now streaming on Disney +. It is the streaming debut of the Pixar cash register hit, which was released in the cinema last June.

The fourth installment of the film franchise that has reduced even the most swatches of men to emotional, clubbing mess, follows Woody (Tom Hanks) and the gang as they embark on a new adventure after they get a new toy named Forky (Tony Hale) ), who are really called Sporky, but I am sure there is a good reason why this is not the case.

What’s coming to Disney Plus in February

Toy Story 4 is the newest Disney movie that joins the streaming service, which soon has a must-have for parents and children in the heart. The updated Lion King and live promotion Aladdin were added last month. For you Toy Story super fans, Disney + has also recently released the Pixar Short Lamp Life, which you fill in with what happened to Bo Peep between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4, and the service launched with the new Forky series. a question, with the Toy Story 4 character in a series of informative shorts.

