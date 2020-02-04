TV Guide – Tommy’s Edie Falco says her new show will have some familiar faces of the soprano – Entertainment – Austin 360

On Tommy, a new drama series that will premiere on CBS on February 6, Edie Falco appears to be very far from New York City subway station with which she is so closely connected thanks to her performances on The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie. She plays Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a legend from the New York Police Department who moves around the country to become the first female chief of the Los Angeles police station.

The crime connection can lead you to assume that some heavy and mugs from The Sopranos appear on Tommy, and you are right! Especially since Tommy actually photographs in New York, not in Los Angeles, and there is a finite collection of actors to wear out. So during production during Tommy’s first season, Falco kept meeting Sopranos actors, she told TV Guide in an interview during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association.

“There were many people who showed up and said,” Hello, we actually met before, I was at The Sopranos, “and I have something like” Uhhh, I’m so sorry! “She says, causing a comical panic face appears. “People who had small parts, otherwise I hope I would have remembered them.”

The most prominent Sopranos actor appearing in Tommy’s first season is Matt Servitto, who returned during the classic HBO series as FBI Special Agent Dwight Harris, the agent who guards Tony Soprano’s crime family. Servitto plays an agent on Tommy.

“He came one day, and I thought,” Oh no, you’re kidding! “” We had a really nice party. ”

She added that actors from Nurse Jackie will also appear on Tommy. “You keep meeting the same people,” she said. “It is one of the greatest joys for me to be in this business.”

Tommy will premiere on CBS on Thursday 6 February at 10 / 9c.

Additional reporting by Megan Vick.

