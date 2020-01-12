Star Edie Falco and executive producer and showrunner Tom Szentgyorgyi took the stage during the Winter Press Tour of the Television Critics Association to watch their upcoming CBS police drama Tommy, in which Falco plays the first female chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The multiple Emmy-winning The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie star plays Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a NYPD legend who has been trained to help clean up the Los Angeles police. She is also hired to put a female face in the department – against many in the wishes of the department – but she is there to do the job as she thinks it should be done. In her personal life she tries to make contact again with her adult daughter, for whom she was not a good mother because of her dedication to her work. She is the newest in a line of complex characters that Falco has played, but she is very different from Carmela Soprano or Jackie Peyton.

“In a sense, it’s joyful,” Falco said about playing complex characters. “Who doesn’t want to play a complicated character? And I’ve been lucky enough to have some really complicated ones. And it’s not that Tommy isn’t, but we’re focusing less on that than being a very solid moral compass. She really wants to do the right thing. She really wants to do her job and do it right, and she feels like she wants to serve the people she works for … But at a time that we live in now, for someone at the helm that is really led by something bigger than she is, it is a huge relief and it is amazing how many people have to be drawn to it because of that. ”

The show is inspired by the fact that there has never been a female police chief in the three largest cities of America. “Some people have asked if the show was inspired by someone, and I think it is more correct to say that it was inspired by someone’s absence,” said Szentgyorgyi. According to Szentgyorgyi, creator Paul Attanasio wanted to create ‘a different kind of police show’ and a story about a female police chief filled that end.

“Police shows with male leads are usually shows about action, and police shows with female leads are usually shows about relationships,” Szentgyorgyi said. “He was interested in writing about relationships and about politics – not the politics of elections, no West Wing things – but politics (those) are still being lived on the streets. The politics of who is arrested, the politics of who is heard and who not, and the politics of how power is exercised and challenged in our daily lives. ”

Representation is also crucial for the show. It is set in Los Angeles, one of the most diverse places in the world, and the show tries to display that on screen. That also extends behind the scenes. Szentgyorgyi said the show’s eight-person writer’s room is half male, half female, half people who identify themselves as LGBTQ, and has two black writers. Tommy’s character is a lesbian.

“I think it’s important that every person, big, small, different colors, is represented in our television,” Falco said. “I think everyone in the world wants to watch television and find themselves somewhere. And I think we would leave huge parts of the population outside of that experience. I could always find myself on television as a child.”

She then quoted something her character said in the show: “The world is changing. We have to change with it.”

However, one thing that is not shown in the show is the actual city of Los Angeles, like the show movies in New York, but the art and landscape departments are doing well. “We had a truck with our palm trees,” Falco said. “We stopped for a bodega and removed the palm trees.” A running joke on the set was: “Where did the palm tree go?” while the boom truck drove from location to location.

Tommy will premiere on CBS on Thursday 6 February at 10 / 9c.

