During Sunday’s 77th annual Golden Globes, Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille Award 2020, which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association presents to those who have made outstanding contributions to entertainment.

After editing the most memorable roles of Hanks, including those for which he won Golden Globes in the past (Big, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump and Cast Away), the actor took to the stage to accept his statue. Although Hanks started with a few charming quips, the actor quickly got choked when it came time to thank his family, including his wife Rita Wilson and children, including actor Colin Hanks; who were present.

“A man is blessed with a family that sits at the front. A woman who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five children who are courageous and stronger and wiser than their old man, and a loving group of people who made me stay away for months and months. Of course I wouldn’t stand here if they didn’t endure it. So I can’t tell you how much your love for me means. “

After this tender moment, Hanks turned to thanking the talents of talented people with whom he could work in the course of his 40-year career. “You know, you’re a fool if you don’t steal from anyone you’ve ever worked with, and I’ve stolen from people like just one name, like Meryl (Stripe), like Denzel (Washington), like Antonio (Banderas), like Meg (Ryan), like Julia (Roberts), like Sally Field – even though those are two names, it’s still one. “

The Cecil B. DeMille Award was first awarded during the Globes in 1952 to director Cecil B. DeMille. It has since been given to honorees such as Fred Astaire, Judy Garland, Alfred Hitchcock, and more recently Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey and Jeff Bridges.

