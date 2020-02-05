TV Guide – To all the boys I have loved before Will get a board game just in time for Valentine’s Day – Entertainment – Austin 360

If the romantic adventures of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in To All the Boys that I loved have got you in the mood to write secret love letters yourself, you’re lucky! To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the sequel to Netflix, To All the Boys: P.S., I Still Love You, Hasbro has created a party game that invites players to write down their thoughts and place them in Lara Jean’s Box of Secrets.

Hasbro’s To All the Boys I Loved Before board game is designed for three to six players aged 14 and over and is equipped with three different types of card categories – Would You Rather, The Truth Hurts and Return to Sender – which players draw and write down their answers before they put them in the secret box. There are also personality traits (passionate, perceptive, confident and temperamental) that players will collect along the way hoping to win. The game also includes a personality test that allows users to find out which To All the Boys character I liked the most.

To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You Trailer Channels That Scene From Romeo + Juliet

According to PopSugar, who first reported certain details of the game, it will be on the shelves on Friday, February 14, just in time for that last-minute Valentine’s Day purchase. However, Amazon currently has Hasbro’s To All the Boys I Loved Before game available for reservation.

Netflix’s To All the Boys I Loved Before has adapted the novel by Jenny Han and P.S. I Still Love You is partly based on the second book in the series. Netflix has already given the green light to a third film in the series, To All the Boys: Lara Jean, Always and Forever, which is expected to draw on the latest episode of the book trilogy, Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, February 12.

Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor, To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You “data-image-credit =” Bettina Strauss / Netflix “data-image-alt-text =” Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor, To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor, To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You “data -image-filename = “tatb2-reg.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/23” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect -ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image -watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com to all the boys I previously loved. To all the boys: P.S. I still love you