January 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM

The Snowpiercer adaptation of TNT has been on the move since the beginning of 2018 was green – first there were creative differences, then it went from TNT to TBS and back to TNT – but now it seems that everything is finally on schedule. The show, which breathes new life into the French graphic novel series that inspired the wild 2013 film of the same name by Bong Joon Ho, finally has a premiere date. On Wednesday, during the presentation of WarnerMedia Entertainment during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association, TNT revealed that Snowpiercer would make its debut on Sunday, May 31.

Set seven years after a nuclear apocalypse turns the world into a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer tells the story of what is left of humanity – a society of people inhabiting a constantly moving train of 1001 cars circling the world. Despite being on the brink of extinction, the remains of humanity are still struggling with class warfare, social injustice, and the policy of survival aboard the train.

With Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall and Steven Ogg, Snowpiercer will also contain a murder-mystery element, which is a departure from the previous iterations. “The murder mystery is a handy and horrible way to get to the heart of the story,” showrunner Graeme Manson said in New York Comic-Con last year.

Snowpierecer will premiere on Sunday, May 31 at 9 / 8c on TNT.

