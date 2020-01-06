Loading...

Nobody knows comedy like Tichina Arnold, who currently plays stars against Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs in the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood. Perhaps best known for her unforgettable turn as Pamela James in the iconic series Martin, the amazing comedy has only flourished since that series ended in 1997. Her resume is longer than a CVS receipt and has additional lead roles in beloved shows such as Survivor’s Remorse , One on One, and everyone hates Chris.

While The Neighborhood is getting ready for the second half of its second run, Arnold TV Guide opened up about her extensive experience in the company and what she learned from her time at Martin. Plus, the actress unveiled her Dream Neighbor guest guest and teased what awaited in the upcoming episodes of season 2.

The beauty of The Neighborhood is that it is funny when it comes to realistic, sometimes sensitive subjects. What was your favorite topic in the show so far?

Tichina Arnold: Well, I like it when we tackle the differences between the white and the black culture, because it brings out so many things that I’m sure we are talking about individual households. But when we are together, it brings out the kind of things that you would not talk to about a person of a different race, so it clears the air. It’s refreshing for me to even learn different things. … We got rid of the camera too. We will have something in the script, such as a black spoken language, and (Beth Behrs and Max Greenfield) will be like: “What does that mean?” I think this is why this show stands out from many shows in terms of comic skills and the far reach to so many different cultures and different types of people. I think Jim Reynolds retained a certain integrity that we talk about things that we would really talk about, but it happens in a way and in a way that everyone is cool about it.

Everything is so divided now and then you have The Neighborhood, which opens those sensitive conversations in a friendly way. What do you think people can take from the show?

Arnold: That it’s OK that we are all different. It is OK not to know something. It is OK to even realize that you were ignorant about certain things. And how can we do that better than through comedy? If people can laugh at themselves, that’s good.

When you enter the second half of the season, what do you like to explore the show?

Arnold: I want Beth and I to be in more situations where we learn more about each other as friends. … We are going to tackle the menopause. I am now in full menopause and I just went: “Oh yes, I am not going through this alone. Everyone will suffer with me.” So we always joke about it on the set when I have a hot flash. So it’s just about topics that have been taboo for so long. As a surviving actress who has been in show business all those years, I don’t mind talking about the things I talk about camera in the privacy of my own home.

For someone who has been with this company for as long as you, do you feel that you now have more creative freedom than before?

Arnold: Girl, I have earned my stripes. They trust my word, they trust what I say, they believe me. I treat my followers this way. So if you have earned trust, you must do well. I just want to make sure that I’m doing well through people and myself, so it’s good to be honest.

How much of what we see in the show comes from you and the conversations you have with your colleagues?

Arnold: Quite a few. They record many of our conversations in the show. Comedy must always be fair, because when it comes from a real place, it’s more fun.

Many people still remember you from Martin, which was such an iconic show. What are some things that you have learned from that experience and that have stayed with you and have been applied to future jobs?

Arnold: I learned so much from Martin. I learned to get up quickly. I learned to work myself when it comes to comedy. I have learned to give full throttle and not to censor myself. I came to a place where I don’t like to look at myself, because I saw myself once and started censoring myself. I kind of like, “Yes, don’t do that. It looks ugly when you do that.” I just prefer not to look at myself because I never want to guess myself again. Comedy is like a moving train. Once it starts, it’s hard to stop it. And when you start censoring yourself, you brake. I never want to brake when it comes to comedy.

Is there a famous dream guest you would like to see in The Neighborhood?

Arnold: I don’t think I’m crazy when I say this, but I love Anthony Hopkins. I don’t care if I trade in (a) paper bag with him. I am so in love with Sir Anthony Hopkins that I don’t care in what capacity I work with him. There are few people I get excited about, but he is one that I would like to have a heart attack. Now that I put it out there, you just never know. But that is my dream.

We are approaching a second half of the season. How would you describe it and what should fans look out for?

Arnold: Oh, just nicer. (Fans will) learn more about our characters and we will find ourselves in situations that everyone can identify with. And I think Jim and Cedric do a great job when they come together and come up with these different situations in which we can find ourselves. So (expect) more of the same. If it’s not broken, we don’t have to try to fix it. We don’t fix anything there.

The neighborhood will return to CBS on Monday 6 January at 8 / 7c.

