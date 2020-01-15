Boy band fans from the 90s, this is for you. Schooled comes back on Wednesday evening with a completely new episode, and it’s all about those pop music groups that used to dominate the charts. In this exclusive presentation of the upcoming episode, “Boy Bands”, Lainey (AJ Michalka) organizes a spirited debate in class about which of the many teenage dream teams that were the best at the turn of the millennium.

As anyone who has gone through the era can confirm, this is a very, very serious problem. As a teenager in the 90s this meant that you had to promise poster loyalty to Backstreet Boys, * NSYNC or 98 Degrees (or, if you tried to be different, O-Town). You had to have a favorite member, become a member of the mail-in fan club and know every song by heart. More importantly, you had to be ready to argue why your boy band was the best at all times.

That is the case here, because the children of the class go all-in on this timely feud. When it is suggested that * NSYNC was the ultimate boy band (writer’s comment: it was), Becky (Abi Brittle) mocked: “Seriously, you’re embarrassing yourself.” Ouch.

In accordance with the title of the show, however, Mrs. Lewis cleverly turns the conversation into an educational breakdown of the typical make-up of boy bands … following the insistence of New Kids on the Block was of course the best of the best.

In this episode of Schooled, Ronnie (Christian Gehring) will also try to make a music group with the encouragement of Wilma (Haneefah Wood), but things will go too far when a video clip is shown for the entire William Penn Academy.

