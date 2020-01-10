Loading...

Russell Hornsby is very familiar with the 1999 film The Bone Collector. The pedigree, with Academy Award-winning actors Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, is one of the reasons why Hornsby wanted to be part of Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For the Bone Collector, Friday premiered at 8 / 7c on NBC. The new series shares its source material with the 1999 thriller: both are based on Jeffrey Deaver’s The Bone Collector from 1997.

But Hornbsy, who played with Washington in Fences in 2016, chose not to seek Washington’s advice when it came time to give his character to Det. Lincoln Rhyme, a quadriplegate forensic expert who was paralyzed while chasing the serial killer known as the Bone Collector.

“You know what, I’m old-school,” the Boston University acting conservatory told alum TV Guide during a recent telephone interview. “I was raised by old-school cats, and I come from a school where it looks like Nike – just do it. I was never tempted to call or reach Denzel, nor did he reach out to me. And I don’t do it say that in a bad way. I really think Denzel is like, “Hey, brother. It’s yours. You go do it.” And I took it as, “Hey, it’s mine. I’m going to do it.” “

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

“I don’t believe there is anything he can tell me from his point of view or something that I would like to hear from him,” Hornsby said. “I say this with respect. This is a different role on another medium, and I think he would feel the same. Old-school cats had no fools when I got up. There is no hand-tight. When I was working in at the theater with cats that were 20 years old, they said, “I hope you’re paying attention. There won’t be a review. Get what you get and move on, brother.” “

Instead, Hornsby’s preparation for the role of Lincoln Rhyme spent a lot of time with the show’s medical advisor, Gary Baisley, who is a c-5, c-6 quadriplegic.

“He is on the set every day that I am working, and he is there to check my physicality or lack of it and to make sure that I am authentic and that everything comes from an organic place,” Hornsby said of Baisley . “Of course, for dramatic purposes, there are certain things that we need to massage a bit. I also went to some of his physical training sessions and also met other quads to get an idea of ​​their sensitivities and how they think.”

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector introduces Lincoln as he tries to leave the Bone Collector in his past. He has stopped trying to find the notorious serial killer – until a transport agent named Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel) discovers a corpse staged in the same way as the Bone Collector who staged the corpses of his victims. Lincoln leans on Amelia’s mental and physical resourcefulness while the two work together to find their man.

Hornsby teased that Lincoln and Amelia will work together every week to resolve issues, and that their pursuit of the Bone Collector will often serve as a secondary story within the episode.

“You have seen me play a lot of police, detectives and police. And I really believe I have a lot of swag,” Hornsby said. “I grew up in Oakland, listening to hip hop, and I incorporated that into the work. That’s why the woman I got, the roles I got and do, all these things. But Lincoln is a savant, like Sherlock Holmes. What happens when you take all the wanderer away – when you take that walk away or whatever it is that excites or notices someone? “

“What you have is a man with a brain teaser because he is so smart,” he continued. “There is still a charisma that you still have to have. Cerebral wanderer is all about his articulation and word choices – all these things that you were tuned to after graduation. That is the beauty of Lincoln and the place where he was now is. “

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector premieres on Friday, January 10 at 8 / 7c at NBC.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Michael Imperioli, Russell Hornsby, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. “Data-image-credit =” NBC “data-image-alt-text =” Lincoln-rhyme-hunt for bot-collector.jpg “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Lincoln Rhyme Hunt for the Bone Collector “data-image-filename =” lincoln-rhyme-hunt-for-the-bone-collector.jpg “” data-image-date-created = “2020 / 01/09 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

Other links from TVGuide.com Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone CollectorRussell HornsbyMichael ImperioliArielle Kebbel