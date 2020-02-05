TV guide – This is why it is us and New Amsterdam is not tonight – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Tuesday

February 4, 2020 at 7:35 PM

Fans who hoped to catch the next episode of This Is Us and New Amsterdam on Tuesday evening found a large portion of politics instead of family drama. Donald Trump’s State of the Union address has caused the program shift, but your shows will be back in due course. Both This Is Us and New Amsterdam will return to their normal time slots next week.

For This Is Us, fans are eagerly awaiting “Hell of a Week Part 3”, the final part of this season’s Big 3 trilogy around Kate (Chrissy Metz). The last time we saw the middle Pearson brother or sister, her teenage self had been abandoned by her seemingly offending boyfriend. Adult Kate has to do with her marriage to Toby (Chris Sullivan) and falls apart. According to NBC, her episode is about finding her strength in ‘unexpected places’. The hour will also be directed by Justin Hartley, who teased Metz doing things we have never seen her do before.

New Amsterdam sees a new major change in the hospital when it returns the following week, prompting all doctors to “stop doing nothing to save their patients.” How much unrest can this poor hospital staff take? Reynolds (Jocko Sims) is also at a crossroads in his career.

This Is Us and New Amsterdam will be back on NBC next Tuesday 11 February. This Is Us is broadcast at 9 / 8c, followed by New Amsterdam at 10 / 9c.

