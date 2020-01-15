TV Guide

Hearing that the world is on fire seems to hurt less if someone brings the news in a funny way. So, as we continue the marathon of Democratic Primary debates, crying over the rising cost of living in America, the silver lining is that John Oliver is coming back quickly to help us through it.

HBO announced Wednesday that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will return for season 7 on Sunday, February 16 on the cable network. You can end your Valentine’s Day weekend with a bit of crazy news. Doesn’t that sound nice?

Given that we are in an election year, you can bet that Oliver will go deep into the major scandals and news stories of the campaign, shedding light on issues that the regular media have skipped attention. Season 6 of the show won four Emmies, including the Outstanding Variety Talk series for the fourth year in a row. With those types of plates there is no reason to delay now.

Last week Tonight with John Oliver Season 7 premieres Sunday, February 16 at 11 / 10c at HBO.

