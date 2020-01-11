TV Guide

Saturday

January 11, 2020 at 1:21 PM

This Is Us gets some new blood in season 4! Series maker Dan Fogelman announced during the Winter Press Tour of the Television Critics Association that Sophia Bush and Better Things’ Pamela Adlon in Chicago this season would be guest roles in the show, although he was secretive about the details.

Fogelman was silent about the upcoming role of Bush, but he had the following to say about Adlon’s character: “Moments later in the season, involved in Sterling’s very intense storyline I can’t talk about, Pam Adlon is going to do it (a role ) … I can’t say what she’s playing because it’s a spoiler for the Sterling (K. Brown) story, “Fogelman told a small group of reporters after the panel This is us. “But Sterling has an incredible bow in the back half of the season, and she plays a very important – limited but important role in his story.”

When we stopped, Randall juggled his responsibilities as a Philadelphia city councilor with his efforts to bring Rebecca (Mandy Moore) to a doctor about her memory disorder. Fogelman wouldn’t say much about Randall’s “intense” storyline in the second half of This Is Us, but Adlon’s addition certainly sounds like it will be a turning point for him.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

This Is Us will return to NBC on Tuesday, January 14 at 9 / 8c.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)

Sophia Bush, Chicago PD “data-image-credit =” Matt Dinerstein / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Sophia Bush, Chicago PD “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image -target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Sophia Bush, Chicago PD “data-image-filename =” 190219-chicagopdsophiabush-news.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2019/02 / 20 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image -do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com This Is UsMandy MooreDan FogelmanSterling K. BrownSusan Kelechi Watson Pamela Adlon