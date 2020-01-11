This Is Us returns from this week’s gap and fans must commit to a wild ride in the second half of the season. Star Sterling K. Brown and series-maker Dan Fogelman teased Tuesday’s midseason premiere during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association on Saturday, and it gets intense, especially for Randall.

“Our writers have come up with a storyline that I think is quite compelling and allows us to elaborate on Randall’s mental health and how he takes care of himself – what is right and what is wrong about how someone takes care of yourself and how you should that might do better, “Brown told reporters. “This moment is happening, as if this is moving aside a bit. I can’t really say much about that.”

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

Although Brown did not explain the panel in detail, he later told the TV guide that Randall’s relationship with Rebecca and the stress of her health problems will be a major part of the mid-season premiere.

“I think (Randall) (Rebecca) has been the contact point within the family. From the beginning, when he was uncomfortable with his brother – because there was friction with them over the years – his mother always gave him the feeling that he belonged if he doubted … himself, “Brown explained.” So not to see her, to see her kind … transition to another phase of life in which she’s not all that easy remembers if she wants, it is devastating … You will see a little how it affects his life in the (mid season) premiere on the 14th. It’s a big part of the storyline. ”

Fogelman, in turn, did little to reduce our fear of the Pearsons. “(The premiere is) this really intense, very unusual, specialized episode of our show that is about one thing, but it is also very strange,” he said, noting that the episode starts “one of our trilogy sets of episodes “focused on each of the Big Three.

In other words, it becomes unusual, intense and we are likely to become emotional. Sounds pretty good for a big This Is Us episode.

This Is Us will return to NBC on Tuesday, January 14 at 9 / 8c.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)

Mandy Moore, This Is Us “data-image-credit =” NBC, Ron Batzdorff / NBC “data-image-alt-text =” Mandy Moore, This Is Us “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image -target-url = “” data-image-title = “Mandy Moore, This Is Us‹ “data-image-filename =” 200111-this-is-us-mandy-moore.jpg “data-image-date-created = “2020/01/11” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com This Is UsMandy MooreDan FogelmanMilo VentimigliaSterling K. BrownSusan Kelechi WatsonChrissy MetzJustin Hartley