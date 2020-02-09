TV guide – This 9-1-1: Lone Star Sneak Peek shows Liv Tyler Michelle Blake needs rescue – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Sunday

February 9, 2020 at 8:00 AM

One captain will have to be the hero for the other in this week’s 9-1-1 episode: Lone Star. This exclusive new sneak peek from Monday’s episode shows that Michelle Blake (Liv Tyler) needs friendly help from her friends at the 126 after her EMS has been turned over and flooded with toxic fumes, with her and a patient caught. After a failed rescue attempt by Austin P.D., Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the rest of the firefighting team will take immediate action to save her using hazmat protocols. Unfortunately, it seems that the cause of the harmful leak can be the man on the stretcher.

Liv Tyler teases what Michelle and Owen has in store on 9-1-1: Lone Star

Monday’s episode entitled “Studs” will also follow the crew as they respond to a fight in a men’s club, a protest, and that fire in a bull sperm factory that we have been properly warned about. In addition to these calls, Paul (Brian Michael Smith) will go on a date in this chapter while Grace (Sierra Aylina McClain) tries to reconnect with Judd (Jim Parrack) and Owen endures some of the effects of his chemotherapy treatment. According to TVLine, fans should also expect Owen to meet a potential love interest in a beauty salon, with Natalie Zea in a recurring role.

9-1-1: Lone Star is broadcast on Monday at 8 / 7c on Fox.

