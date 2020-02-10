TV Guide – This 9-1-1: Lone Star Clip shows Michelle Blake of Liv Tyler to rescue – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

It seems that Michelle Blake (Liv Tyler) needs help from her friends along the way during the 126 on the new episode of Monday 9-1-1: Lone Star. As this exclusive clip shows, after her EMS vehicle has been turned over and flooded with toxic fumes, she and a patient are trapped in the rescue vehicle, and the Austin P.D. can’t help. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the rest of the firefighting team will appear and take immediate action with the help of their hazmat protocols and gas masks. But unfortunately it seems that the cause of the harmful leak might be the man on the stretcher who may not make it.

Liv Tyler teases what Michelle and Owen has in store on 9-1-1: Lone Star

Monday’s episode entitled “Studs” will also follow the crew as they respond to a fight in a men’s club, a protest, and that fire in a bull sperm factory that we have been properly warned about. In addition to these calls, Paul (Brian Michael Smith) will go on a date in this chapter while Grace (Sierra Aylina McClain) tries to reconnect with Judd (Jim Parrack) and Owen endures some of the effects of his chemotherapy treatment. According to TVLine, fans should also expect Owen to meet a potential love interest in a beauty salon, with Natalie Zea in a recurring role.

9-1-1: Lone Star is broadcast on Monday at 8 / 7c on Fox.

