TV Guide – This 9-1-1: Lone Star Clip gives an example of the aftermath of a Texas Tornado – Entertainment – Austin 360

February 2, 2020 at 10:30 am

A tornado comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star, and the 126 will be left in search of signs of life in its aftermath. As last week’s episode foreshadowed, one of the most serious disasters in nature will come to Austin, Texas on Monday’s new episode entitled “Act of God.” In this exclusive new look at the upcoming episode we get to see a bit of what that will mean.

Visit in the clip Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) and several other members of the fire station, a house that was hit hard by the cyclone. The structure was made unrecognizable after being crushed by a fallen tree and outside is a father who desperately wants to go to his two children. This father reveals that he put his children in the bathtub, as instructed in situations like this, but he was separated from his little ones while trying to get the family cat. As much as this father wants to go back inside himself, or until the fire brigade comes in, the only thing Owen can do is wait for the children to send a kind of signal that they are still alive before he can send someone inside what is left of the House. Walking away to get ready for possible participation, he instructs his crew to put on their “poker faces”, which means he clearly does not believe that this rescue mission will have a happy ending.

9-1-1 Wages Star’s Ronen Rubinstein teases threatening Tornado: “Our greatest episode ever”

We are duly warned that “Act of God” will be one of the 9-1-1: Lone Star’s biggest episodes of the inaugural season. Before the show even premiered, Rob Lowe teased that the episode of the event would be “massive” and “go out completely”, and actor Ronen Rubinstein recently added that the episode would be “gigantic” and that fans “would feel like they are watching a classic Twister or massive action movie. “In other words, get ready for another bumpy ride of 9-1-1 small screen empire on Monday night.

9-1-1: Lone Star is broadcast on Monday at 8 / 7c on Fox.

