The people from Outlander took the stage on Tuesday during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip to watch season 5 of the fantastic romance drama. Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, and executive producer Maril Davis were present, and they said that although the show is now past the middle of the book series that serves as source material for the Starz show, the show would can continue forever. There is no end in sight for the story of Claire and Jamie.

“We will continue to make this until Claire and Jamie are one hundred,” said Davis. “Frankly we will. There are many more books to go. And if Starz and Sony are prepared, we are prepared, and if the actors are prepared, we will continue.”

They said they will never overtake Diana Gabaldon, the author of the book series. Season 5 is based on The Fiery Cross, the fifth book in the Outlander saga, and she is currently writing the ninth book, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. So those are still four seasons, easy, and the show has already been updated for season 6. The Droughtlander will never be permanent.

And the feeling of wanting to love Outlander is mutual at the end of Starz. During the network’s executive session, President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said he would like to expand the show to a franchise. “There is a lot of opportunity in the Outlander universe for story extensions, spins or sequel,” he said. “We work with Sony. Hopefully we find something that is great and we keep telling that story.”

Outlander returns for season 5 Sunday, February 16 at 8 / 7c at Starz.

