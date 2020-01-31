TV Guide – The Young and the Restless Reneweded for Four More Seasons at CBS – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Friday

January 31, 2020 at 9:28 AM

The Young and the Restless fans can easily rest, as CBS has extended the mainstay for another four years during the day, the network announced on Thursday, until the 2023-2024 season. The soap opera celebrates its 50th birthday in the spring of 2023.

The Young and the Restless is the most viewed and highly regarded daytime drama of the past 31 years. “The last time another show was at the top, Ronald Reagan was president and the Berlin Wall was still”, said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “It is a remarkable achievement and testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and extremely passionate fans, as well as our great collaboration with Sony Pictures Television.”

The daytime drama has a number of cast members who have been working on the soap for decades. In the past year, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) marked 40 years with the show; Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), 30 years old; Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman) and Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) 25 years; and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) marked 15 years. Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) also celebrates his 40th birthday in February.

The Young and the Restless is broadcast on weekdays at 12.30 pm. ET / 11:30 pm PT on CBS.

