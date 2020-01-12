Who is ready to return to The Twilight Zone? During the CBS All Access presentation during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip on Sunday, Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President of Original Content, announced several exciting pieces of casting news that have strengthened us more than ever for The Twilight Zone Season 2.

Jordan Peele’s reboot of the iconic sci-fi anthology series gets some very familiar faces in the second season, including Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Jimmi Simpson, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs , Daniel Sunjata, and more. In addition to this exciting casting news, CBS All Access also shared the episode titles for the appearance of each actor (although the following episodes are not in a specific order).

First, an episode titled “Downtime” will play Baccarin and Hale alongside Colman Domingo, and it is written by Peele himself. The next one, titled “The Who of You”, plays both Porter and Sunjata and Ethan Embry. An episode titled “A Human Face” plays Elfman, Meloni and Gevinson, and another, simply titled “8,” McHale shows in the cast. The next episode is entitled “Among The Untrodden” and introduces actresses Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy. Finally, the last episode mentioned, entitled “Meet in the Middle”, Simpson and Jacobs.

The coming second season of 10 episodes of The Twilight Zone has no premiere, but it will debut at CBS All Access somewhere in 2020. Season 1 of Twilight Zone is available to stream on CBS All Access.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

