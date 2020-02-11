TV Guide – The Thing About Harry Review: Gay Rom-Com from Freeform gets more right than wrong – Entertainment – Austin 360

Most people who were bullied in high school fantasize about becoming astonishingly successful and embarrassing their torturers by leading their best lives. But in the new Freeform rom-com The Thing About Harry, leading man Sam (Jake Borelli) reconnects with his bully Harry (newcomer Niko Terho) in college and discovers that Harry was ruthlessly teasing him when they were teenagers out of jealousy and fear . After getting to know each other on a road trip back home, the two become friends and eventually fall in love with a winding path full of will-they-do-not-they excitement and pratfalls.

“The truth is, I admired you,” admits Harry in the romantic film made for TV that will premiere on Saturday, February 15 on Valentine’s Day weekend. “You were in Liberty, Missouri. I? I was just too scared. That’s why I ridiculed you. You know that right?’

To be clear, is Harry not only ridiculously sexy and pansexual, but is he also able to express himself in ways that help put past pain into perspective? Uh Huh. There is suspension of disbelief and then there is this movie. Wild fantasies aside, writer and director Peter Paige (who also plays a minor role as the wise roommate of Sam, Casey) clearly had a great time digging and shaping all the tropics from our favorite heteronormative romantic comedies to match these unlikely but charming gay love story. The name “Harry” is even in the title. And sometimes those chestnuts work and sometimes not.

What ultimately works best in The Thing About Harry, even if the story is not cooked, is the chemistry between the actors. For example, when Sam and Harry smile flirtatiously at each other, spend a little too long or share jokes with each other, there’s no denying that these two have a deep connection that is exciting to look at. That said, Sam also has sweet and credible exchanges with his best friend Stasia (Britt Baron), who lovingly calls him “Sam-wich”, and his roommate Casey, whose last strong male Bonnie Hunt-vibes delivers.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

Paige has also interwoven a few other peppy pop culture accents such as an updated cover of Judy Garland’s “I’m Just Mad About Harry” and trivia about art history about the French painter John Singer Sargent. There is even a fast cameo from Queer Eye star Karamo Brown. He plays Sam’s older and more established friend, a relationship distinction that is just as short as Brown’s appearance. Unfortunately, this is a recurring problem in The Thing About Harry; three different characters have black love interests, which do not get a lot of rules or screen time. That way the film looks like The Bachelor.

The thing about Harry also fails the Bechdel test, because the only prominent woman in Sam’s life is Stasia and she apparently doesn’t know or talk to other women. To be honest, these same gender and racial deficiencies can be found in a number of rom coms. But in a film that apparently tries to be more representative and inclusive, such shortcomings could have been prevented.

Fortunately, The Thing About Harry is more right than it goes wrong and it will give romantics the perfect weekend food they need to laugh, cry and take root for Sam and Harry on their way to love. And if your high school bully suddenly sends you a friend request, he or she will probably also be watching the same movie.

TV Guide Rating: 3.5 / 5

The Thing About Harry will premiere on Saturday, February 15 at 8 / 7c on Freeform.

Other links from TVGuide.com Jake Borelli Karamo Brown Peter Paige