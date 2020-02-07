TV guide – The Sinner Showrunner answers the big questions after Twisty Season 3 Premiere – Entertainment – Austin 360

The Sinner, the American series mystery anthology, is back for a third season of ‘whydunit’. This time around, Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) tries to find another fatal case in his state of Dorchester, New York, but the details of the case are annoying in a different way. In seasons 1 and 2, Ambrose tried to find out why Cora Tannetti and Julian Walker committed a murder. This time he tries to find out if Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer) has committed a murder at all.

In the season premiere we met Jamie, a popular high school teacher with a beautiful woman named Leela (Parisa Fitz-Henley), who has to give birth to their first child within a few weeks. At first sight, Jamie has the perfect suburban life in Dorchester, but everything is not going well with him. Jamie shared a number of secrets, both long ago and very recently, with a college name called Nick Haas (Chris Messina), who popped up one evening at his home and caused him much suffering. Nick wanted something from Jamie, something he felt Jamie owed him, and Jamie didn’t want to give it to him. Nick would later admit to Leela that he and Nick had been extremely close for about a year, but Jamie had to cut him off because he was a “troubled man.”

After a very tense dinner with Leela, Jamie and Nick went late at night, where Nick crashed his rental car into a tree on a private road of a mysterious artist named Sonya (Jessica Hecht). Jamie, in the passenger seat, was virtually undamaged.

The Sinner Season 3 Review: Matt Bomer and Chris Messina Anchor Another Tense Mystery

Ambrose met Jamie the next day in a routine investigation and found Jamie suspicious. Jamie’s story about what they were doing on Sonya’s path was not right and he acted strangely and told how Nick first saw him when he looked at him before he died. So Ambrose dug a little deeper into the wreck, and discovered that Nick did not die immediately with impact and Jamie did not immediately call 911, Jamie adjusted the radio after the crash and Nick’s BlackBerry was turned off and swept clean with fingerprints. Jamie clearly hid something.

The final moments of the episode showed what happened during the crash. Nick and Jamie drove to Sonya’s house to do something … and Jamie didn’t want to go. Nick drove too fast and Jamie pulled the emergency brake, causing the car to turn and crash. Nick went through the windshield and tore open his belly, begging Jamie to call 911, but Jamie picked up his phone and turned it off. Nick saw him do this and then said softly, cryptically, “OK.”

Jamie didn’t intentionally kill Nick, but his actions amount to murder. The reason Jamie let Nick die is the biggest question asked after the premiere of The Sinner, but it is far from the only one. Actually, there are nothing but questions, and so TV Guide called executive producer and showrunner Derek Simonds to shed some light on some.

A theme in the first two seasons of The Sinner was how trauma can distort people’s perception and otherwise force good people to do bad things. Will this also be true this season without being pampered?

Derek Simonds: Very much, although I think we are disrupting the pattern of the first two seasons this season because the trauma is a little harder to find with Jamie. I think it becomes clear what our theme and message is as to what that trauma is as we continue … I think this trauma this season is something that we all share together.

The first episode is structured a little differently than the other two seasons, because here the crime comes at the end of the episode instead of the beginning. How was that decision made to slightly change the way the story is told?

Simonds: It happened organically, only with the nature of the crime itself. I mean, first of all, if the show goes on, and it’s more seasons, I don’t want the show to fall into a formula or deliver the same experience. I want the show to keep trying new ways. And it felt like presenting the crime in the first act of pilot like we did in the first two seasons really felt like we were sticking to a pattern there. So I had the intellectual kind that tends to what can we do to somehow disrupt this? And then the other thing that dictated the new structure was that there was a very violent act in seasons 1 and 2 that was quite shocking and in your face and provided this shock in the story. The specific nature of this crime is that we are not sure if it is the crime at all, and it is just Ambrose’s suspicion, and that there are certain facts and testimonies of Jamie that are not entirely accurate, which makes him increasingly suspicious. And then, of course, as he continues, we realize that correctly at the end of the episode, but I think only that question of “Is there a crime or not?” felt like an interesting way through the pilot where we are with Ambrose’s suspicion and also his doubt that maybe there is nothing. And then we finally get that answer at the end of the first episode.

When Nick realizes that Jamie 911 is not going to call, he seems resigned to it, almost relieved.

Simonds: hopefully that sounds loud and clear. And it is another question that the public will think about that will certainly be answered in future episodes. I think it is a term that makes me excited because it clearly opens the door to a very complicated relationship. More complicated than we have seen in the pilot so far, you know that someone would actually agree to his own murder. What kind of person does this and what kind of relationship does a pact have that makes this possible? So I think it’s exciting for me to lean on that at the end because it launches us a bit through the rabbit hole of Jamie and Nick’s very specific, twisted relationship.

Matt Bomer and Chris Messina look shady in The Sinner Season 3 Trailer

What can you tease about Sonya and Jamie? Because they exchanged that view, and that was a view from people who know each other.

Simonds: I can’t tease much without spoiling anything, but to say, why are Nick and Jamie racing to her house, of all people? And what does this look like from fear that Sonya has about Jamie? What is she hiding? I mean, these are all questions we want to ask.

May I ask why you didn’t use the take in the trailer where Chris Messina does that super weird head movement?

Simonds: Yes, I know. It’s a great moment and I know a lot of people love it in the trailer and Chris missed it when he saw the pilot. I always choose the takes that are closest to the character. If someone looks back at that scene when Nick appears at the door when they understand the whole story, which is revealed throughout the season, they will realize that Nick is coming to Jamie’s house and feeling betrayed and hurt. He is not a character who enjoys hurting Jamie, he is actually someone who has been burned. And so I chose the take that felt more faithful versus the kind of Machiavellian, mustache-wearing villain who has the diabolical smile, you know, what an easy fall to fall in with the character of Nick, and Chris Messina and I spoke a lot and he played with many versions on the set. But in our discussions we absolutely agree that the friendship between Nick and Jamie is so much about this deep bond between them. It is not just about power and one man who starts the life of another man, just because he is bad. It is a true friendship and has its own kind of love story without being a romantic, erotic one. So we really talked a lot about honoring it, and staying true to it, even when there were more Machiavellian possibilities in the execution. The more broken and where Nick was, the more compelling that relationship became.

The Sinner broadcasts on USA at 9 / 8c on Thursday.

