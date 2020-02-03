TV guide – The Sinner Season 3 Review: Matt Bomer and Chris Messina anchor a surprisingly tight mystery – Entertainment – Austin 360

It is almost three years since The Sinner first shocked viewers with a family beach getaway that was maliciously stabbed within the first hour, but the American anthology series is still able to intrigue the public with an equally disturbing plot now in season 3.

But just like his earlier stories, it starts just as modestly. Matt Bomer joins the series and gives a burst of excitement as Jamie, a high school teacher living in New York State with his wife, Leela (Parisa Fitz-Henley), who is pregnant with their first child. He is the Good Will Hunting-like educator who encourages students on the eve of college while she is the glowing, free-spirited owner of a boutique. They are the image of happiness in the suburbs. In fact, the couple are so disarming that their greatest entertainment comes from Jamie who reveals the daily routines of a fellow commuter whom he calls “Banker Bob” while skewering some food for the backyard grill.

Just like in previous seasons, only one unexpected presence is needed – in this case Jamie’s estranged buddy, Nick (Chris Messina) – to turn this storybook upside down.

Under the effectively dark cinematography of Radium Cheung and Justin Charles Foster, Messina’s natural swagger – usually as embedded in dramas as Sharp Objects – changes Machiavellian as an unexpected guest at the couple’s dining table one evening when he appears at their door at Jamie is sad.

Nick wastes little time needing Jamie, who succumbs to his former friend’s bait: whose idea was it for the two to move from Brooklyn to the virtually deserted city of Dorchester? Likewise, Leela’s hospitable attitude dissolves in fear, not because Nick, who she just met for the first time, seems obscure (on the contrary even). On the contrary, her concern comes from Jamie’s tangible fear as he rooted in his chair with an almost empty glass of wine begging with his eyes – and ultimately verbally – for Nick to leave and never come back.

It is a masterful scene with increasing tension between Bomer and Messina, and ultimately between Bomer and Fitz-Henley when Leela tries to confront Jamie about his reaction, which turns the story into something much ominous. The audience is not quite sure what exactly is causing Jamie’s fear right now (and even after watching the first three episodes available to critics, I am no closer to finding out). But this dinner scene, with its rising tension, is so captivating and cunning that it immediately relaxes you as a spectator to want to learn what lies beneath this storyline.

That is where The Sinner always excelled: mystery. The dedication of the series to slowly unravel the plot layer by layer is different from everything else that is currently in the air. The first episode immediately raises questions, including: does Jamie run away from something … or maybe someone? What is the nature of his relationship with Nick? Then, just as quickly as those questions arise, something happens between Jamie and Nick, catapulting the urgency of those meditations.

But The Sinner, made by showrunner Derek Simonds, is never interested in giving you the answers in one go. In essence, it is a police drama in the sense that it provides you with piece of information as his avatar, the exhausted yet determined detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman, who criticizes his role from the two previous seasons), arrives at an idea in this increasingly bizarre case, where every episode contextualises. However, the pulse of the series comes from the personal conflicts and trauma of the protagonists.

In seasons 1 and 2 we saw Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel) and Julian (Elisa Henig) being confronted with incomprehensible events from their past to deal with the crimes of their present. It is too early to tell what the real crime is in season 3, but – without spoiling anything – it is clear from the start that Jamie is certainly struggling to process something that happened in his previous life and back when he and Nick got fat were like thieves.

As the episodes progress, The Sinner teases us with flashbacks from Nick and Jamie’s friendship, chasing Jamie as he struggles to move on with his family. The disturbing nature of his former relationship threatens to destroy the serene present that he desperately wants to keep.

However, Jamie is not the only character struggling with his family obligations. We also see more of Ambrose, the only consistent character in this anthology, as he tries to reconnect with his daughter and grandson after his divorce in a previous season. And not to be overshadowed by the central storyline, Leela navigates a marriage to a man who has experienced a devastating event. At first it seems that her character is being reduced to the stereotypical trivial “woman” role, but as episodes continue, she emerges as a critical voice asking the questions that Jamie wants to hide from.

In the third season, The Sinner remains a calculating and tortured human drama, ingrained in a detective story that gauges our deepest fear: can we ever really escape our past? The answer, at least so far, is unclear.

TV guide Rating: 4/5

The Sinner season 3 will premiere on Thursday, February 6 in the US.

