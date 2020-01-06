Loading...

Narcos: Mexico returns for season 2 on February 13, and Netflix has released a new teaser for the crime drama. The theme is “Nobody is untouchable.”

In the teaser the characters sit around the dining table, with kingpin Miguel Gallardo (Diego Luna) at the head. They all smile at each other’s faces, but they aim guns at each other under the table. A bleak cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” is playing.

Narcos Season 2: Mexico will continue to dramatize the rise of Mexican drug cartels in the mid-1980s, before becoming the powerful, market-dominating armies they are today. In season 2, Guadalajara Cartel founder Gallardo will notice that mo comes ‘money mo’ problems, and it is hard work to run an empire, while DEA agent (and series narrator) Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) standing up for justice for his colleague Kiki Camarena (Michael Pea) and taking down the kingpin known as El Padrino.

Narcos: Mexico season 2 premieres Thursday, February 13 on Netflix.

Season 1 – and all three seasons of the parent series Narcos – can now be streamed.

